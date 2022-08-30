...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 99 to 104 are expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue
Thursday and Friday but daytime temperatures should be
slightly cooler than Wednesday and overnight temperatures
should be several degrees cooler.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Zonar Recognized in First Annual 2022 STN EXPO Innovation Choice Award
Company receives accolades for leadership in electric vehicle inspection verification technology
SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced its patented electronic verification inspection reporting, EVIR solution has been named a winner alongside Green Power Motors in the first annual School Transportation News EXPO 2022 Innovation Choice Awards for the "Best Green Technology" category. The award win exemplifies Zonar's commitment to providing innovative electric vehicle solutions that guarantee reliable safety features for mixed fleets and support green technology.
The STN EXPO Innovation Choice Awards recognize any individual, organization or authorized agent who exhibits at STN EXPO 2022 and promotes school transportation products. It is an attendee voting program compiled of four different categories, including, Best Hardware, Best Software, Best Health and Wellness Technology, and Best Green Bus Technology.
With Zonar EVIR solution, processes are digitally verifiable unlike traditional Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR), or electronic DVIRs (eDVIR). It provides hybrid fleets with proper pre- and post-trip inspections that not only ensure compliance with regular safety checks but also EV-specific inspections. This includes proper charge level, charge components, and verification that chargers are properly inspected. This award win highlights EVIR's patented ability to help drivers ensure their electric buses are adequately charged for their routes, including checking that chargers are disconnected before the bus moves and are reconnected at the end of operation.
"We're honored to receive recognition for our one-of-a-kind, patented EVIR technology," says Matt Dickey, regional vice president of sales at Zonar. "In 2021, we celebrated EVIR's 20th anniversary and have never wavered from our deep commitment to enhance student safety. Ensuring inspections are properly completed is foundational to running a quality student transportation operation."
To learn more about Zonar's recognition across the industry, visit our newsroom.
About Zonar
Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet mobility solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar's mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety, and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar's smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and part of the Continental family, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle and a distribution center outside of Atlanta.