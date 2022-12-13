The company has surveyed over 100 B2B event marketing leaders to analyze and identify critical challenges and event trends in 2022 and highlight top predictions marketers have for the upcoming year in events.
MUMBAI, India, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuddl, a unified platform provider for events and webinars, has rolled out its in-house industry research report to help event marketers in 2023.
Titled "The Future of B2B Events in 2023", Zuddl's industry report showcases perspectives from over 100 event marketers and leaders who have been at the front lines and have the perfect vantage point to help plan for 2023.
The development process involved a series of focused surveys that the company ran to collect, analyze and present on-ground challenges, insights and predictions that will be helpful to any B2B marketer who is planning ahead for 2023.
Talking about the report, Bharath Varma, CEO & co-founder of Zuddl said: "The goal behind The Future of B2B Events in 2023 is in line with our overall philosophy of empowering B2B marketers to run successful event programs. In this report, we've surveyed over 100 event marketing leaders to bring out the key trends of the past 12 months and the expected trends for the next 12.
We're confident that this initiative will serve as a guide for B2B marketers while they plan their 2023 events program."
This report also marks the launch of Zuddl's quarterly research program that will focus on providing on-ground insights through the upcoming year. Those interested can get free and full access to it via this link.
About Zuddl
Zuddl is a unified platform for events and webinars that helps event marketers plan and execute events that drive growth. Large organizations and associations across the globe such as Microsoft, Google, Service Now, the United Nations etc. trust Zuddl to host their events. In January 2022, Zuddl announced that it closed $13.35 M in Series A funding. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.zuddl.com