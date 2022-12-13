PRNewsfoto/Zulily

PRNewsfoto/Zulily

 By Zulily

The online retailer is giving away a total of $40,000 in store credit to moms, representing the 40+ hours — the equivalent of a full workweek — that millions of moms spend on holiday comparison shopping

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today online retailer Zulily announced a new initiative, "Magic for Moms," which will provide 1,000 moms with $40 each in Zulily credit, encouraging them to treat themselves to a little magic as they finish up the holiday shopping for their families.


