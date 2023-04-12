PRNewsfoto/Zulily (PRNewsfoto/Zulily)

Online retailer finds more than half of moms have lost a child's favorite item on vacation – often a lovey or baby blanket —and offers meaningful solution to help families enjoy the upcoming summer travel season

SEATTLE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 103 million families are planning to travel together this summer, but pre-travel checklists are growing as moms, who are responsible for most purchase decisions, are looking for ways to save as high inflation continues to squeeze household budgets. Losing a child's lovey or favorite baby blanket while traveling is stressful and all too common, which is why today, online retailer Zulily introduced its first-ever Blankie Backup Bundle as part of its bi-annual Welcome Baby shopping event to help moms save time and money and reduce stress, for both them and their children, ahead of the start of travel season. From April 12 through April 28, Zulily will offer a sale on bundles of kids' stuffed animals, plush toys, baby lovies and blankets, so moms can prepare a backup plan by stocking-up on multiples of the same item.


