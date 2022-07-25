(PRNewsfoto/Zulily)

 Zulily

Seattle-based online retailer's toy experts outline 2022's 25 hottest holiday toys, including picks from Fisher-Price®, The LEGO Group, KidKraft®, Melissa & Doug, PicassoTiles, and more

SEATTLE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer break may be underway, but rising inflation has caused many families to put holiday shopping on the radar now in hopes that they'll snag gifts that help them balance their household budgets. As 37% more U.S. shoppers plan to start buying gifts earlier this year1, online retailer Zulily today announced its third annual Top Toy List for 2022 to help moms outsmart inflation this holiday season with an earlier-than-normal look at this year's hottest toys. In addition, moms can score limited-time, early deals with savings up to 70% off.

