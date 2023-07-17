Support Local Journalism


Zuper's Intelligent Virtual Assistant, powered by Open AI's GPT, will drive exponential speed and efficiency for back office, field team operations and customer engagement

SEATTLE, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing businesses with field operations, today announced a private alpha launch of the industry's first generative AI-powered chatbot for field service operations. Zuper's Intelligent Virtual Assistant (ZIVA) will completely change how businesses with field service operations access information on demand via natural language prompts.


