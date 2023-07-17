...BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.Winds will begin to decrease late this afternoon and evening.
These winds in conjunction with low relative humidity will lead to
an increased risk for the rapid spread of new and existing fires.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
WA690...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 690 Kittitas Valley.
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fire starts will have the potential to spread
rapidly given the windy conditions and low humidity.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Zuper Advances its Innovation Leadership with the Industry's First Intelligent Virtual Assistant for Field Service Management
Zuper's Intelligent Virtual Assistant, powered by Open AI's GPT, will drive exponential speed and efficiency for back office, field team operations and customer engagement
SEATTLE, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing businesses with field operations, today announced a private alpha launch of the industry's first generative AI-powered chatbot for field service operations. Zuper's Intelligent Virtual Assistant (ZIVA) will completely change how businesses with field service operations access information on demand via natural language prompts.