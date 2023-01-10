...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima
Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas will see temperatures around or
below freezing which could result in some slick conditions
through the morning due to the fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Zuper Announces Global Momentum as Service Businesses Accelerate Adoption of Automated Digital Solutions
Company announces 2022 milestones as organizations with field service teams shift toward digital solutions that streamline employee and customer experiences
SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing businesses with field teams, today announced key 2022 growth milestones. As businesses with field service teams accelerate their efforts to modernize operations and provide superior customer experiences, Zuper's value proposition has grown exponentially.
Zuper offers the most powerful field service management solution available today with flexible and customizable workflows, robust reporting and analytics, and a commitment to white-glove service and support. Companies spanning industries including manufacturing, facility maintenance, solar and renewable energy, and residential services industries have modernized and scaled their businesses with Zuper.
The rapidly changing Field Service Management industry has catalyzed a significant market need for flexible and customizable digital solutions designed to meet changing customer demands, the evolving role of field technicians, and a world where winning solutions integrate seamlessly into an organization's existing technology ecosystem. This reality has accelerated Zuper's growth across industries and geographies in 2022.
"The field service industry is undergoing significant transformation due to a shifting labor market, supply chain challenges, and advancements in digital technologies. These realities are pushing organizations to increase operational efficiencies and are driving growth for us and our market," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "Moving into 2023, we will strengthen our leadership position as more companies realize the value we provide to fully automate workflows, enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience."
2022 Highlights Include:
Company Growth and Milestones
Grew its global customer base by more than 50%
Increased total active platform users by 300%
10x overall company revenue growth
3x YoY growth in global customers
3x YoY active users growth
4x YoY growth in the number of integrations
3x YoY growth in team size
Customers Using Zuper's Platform:
$40 million in payments processed
12 million jobs created
100,000+ assets tracked, maintained, and managed
Key customers include TRIM, ProVigil, IKEA, Origem, JanPro, Karcher, Airmatics, Sail Internet, Vodafone, and City of St. Paul
Revenue and Funding
$20+ million in funding from FUSE, Sequoia, Prime Ventures, Kin Ventures, and HubSpot Ventures
New Product Innovations
Enhanced Route Optimization
Customizable Email Templates and Automations
Intelligent SMS capabilities
Enhanced Dispatch Board
Unified Payments View
New Product Integrations
HubSpot
Zendesk
Zoho
Wisetack
Field Nation
Zuper Team
Scaled to 110 employees
About Zuper
Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field services management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Established in 2020, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India and the Middle East. Learn more at https://zuper.co/.