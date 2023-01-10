Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Company announces 2022 milestones as organizations with field service teams shift toward digital solutions that streamline employee and customer experiences

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing businesses with field teams, today announced key 2022 growth milestones. As businesses with field service teams accelerate their efforts to modernize operations and provide superior customer experiences, Zuper's value proposition has grown exponentially.


Tags