...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Simcoe
Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Zuper Announces Integration with Wisetack to Provide Streamlined Consumer Financing Capabilities
The integration allows for seamless processes in offering easy and accessible financing for the end customer
SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations, today announced its integration with Wisetack designed to provide Zuper customers and field service businesses with increased capabilities for consumer financing.
Wisetack specializes in providing organizations with digital payment options and consumer financing technology. The integration enables businesses to offer their customers financing options within the unified Zuper platform, providing them with an all-in-one solution. Zuper customers, in turn, can realize increased sales revenue and more efficient payments capture.
The integration comes at a time when consumer financing options are increasingly important amidst inflation and the rising costs of goods and services. By integrating consumer financing directly within the Zuper field services app, users will experience a seamless digital process and exceptional experience. With consumer financing in the Zuper app, there is no more tedious juggling between apps or opening multiple browsers.
"Consumer financing as a concept is becoming increasingly important as consumers are tightening spending and businesses are looking for ways to maintain sales," said Bobby Tzkein, co-founder and CEO of Wisetack. "We are pleased to offer consumer-friendly financing to Zuper's customers directly on the invoices and quotes sent via the Zuper app."
Wisetack will accompany other essential digital integrations offered within Zuper's App Store including HubSpot Sales and Service Hub, Zendesk and Zoho. Zuper's unified platform allows businesses to choose the individual tools that will allow them to provide customers with top of the line experiences while improving efficiency and optimizing internal processes.
"Zuper's partnership with Wisetack marks another layer of tools available within Zuper's partner integration suite designed to enhance productivity for field service businesses," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "As business needs continue to evolve in the post-pandemic world and amidst rising prices due to inflation, Zuper looks forward to the rest of 2022 where we will continue to develop partnerships that augment customer experience and further address business needs."
About Zuper
Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field services management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India and the Middle East. Learn more at https://zuper.co/.
About Wisetack
Wisetack makes it easy for in-person businesses to offer financing to their consumers. Through its suite of APIs, Wisetack embeds financing options into software platforms that businesses are already using in their day-to-day operations. In-person businesses can start offering financing to consumers in minutes and boost their sales. Consumers can pay over time for purchases that will better their lives, without surprises or unexpected fees. Founded by an experienced team in payments and lending, and backed by Insight Partners, Greylock, Bain Capital Ventures, and others, the team is based in San Francisco. All loans are subject to credit approval. Terms may vary. Wisetack loans are issued by Hatch Bank. See additional terms at wisetack.com/faqs.