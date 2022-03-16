SEATTLE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations, today announced an integration with HubSpot Service Hub, HubSpot's customer service software that helps companies conduct seamless onboarding, enable flexible customer support, and deepen customer relationships. App partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.
Zuper's powerful field service operations solution empowers growing businesses by providing a seamless customer and field services management experience. HubSpot Service Hub customers can take advantage of Zuper's automated work order management, intelligent AI-powered scheduling, and real-time collaboration without leaving the HubSpot interface.
"In today's world of distributed work, we've seen an increased need for a connected, robust, and easy-to-use field service management solution among our customers," said Poorvi Shrivastav, GM and VP, Product at HubSpot. "Zuper's focus on delivering customer-focused innovation and a connected solution in field service make them a great addition to the HubSpot app marketplace. We're excited to continue to deepen our collaboration with Zuper as we work to make Service Hub a world-class customer service solution."
Zuper provides a comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field services management solution for fast-growing service organizations. Zuper's workflow automation enables thousands of users in industries such as residential and commercial cleaning, pool maintenance, landscaping, HVAC, roofing, garage repair, internet service providers, restoration, solar solutions, facilities management, and others to scale quickly with functionality and app integrations that don't require development resources.
"As someone that uses HubSpot as a CRM and Zuper as a field service management solution, I see tech integrations such as this one opening doors to increased efficiency and value across both platforms," said George Ginis, CTO and Co-founder of Sail Internet. In my role as CTO, I view software through a strategic business lens, and HubSpot combined with Zuper is a great example of the shift toward modern and streamlined tech stacks enabled by partner ecosystems."
In a competitive market, excellent customer service is the differentiator between service organizations and relies on technology that enables the modernization of legacy processes both for back-end operations and forward-facing customer engagement.
"Zuper's comprehensive product offering and integration with HubSpot Service Hub helps service businesses consolidate their technology stacks to remove bottlenecks, drive better efficiency, and maximize the ROI of existing software investments," said Zuper CEO Anand Subaraj. "We see significant opportunities for growth as we empower our mutual clients to delight their customers at every stage of their journey."
HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements.
About Zuper
Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field services management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India and the Middle East. Learn more at https://zuper.co/.
