Fast Company Executive Board is an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations, has been accepted into Fast Company's Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.


