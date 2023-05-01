Support Local Journalism


Zuper's Customer Portal enables better efficiencies for businesses with field service operations through a modern self-serve experience for their end customers

SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations, today announced its self-serve customer portal, an addition to its highly flexible field service management solution. The customer portal is mutually beneficial to customers of businesses with field service operations. It provides the end consumer with easy web-based access to the real-time status of all their jobs, and businesses a more efficient way to manage their service requests and customer support.


