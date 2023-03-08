Support Local Journalism


Company also secured strategic investment from Zendesk to transform customer experiences online and on-site

SEATTLE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations, today announced a new strategic investment from Zendesk, a global leader in customer service. This investment follows Zuper's tech alliance partnership with Zendesk and enables midsize to large service organizations to scale and improve customer experiences end-to-end.


