WHITE SALMON, Wash., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZV Botanicals announces its new exclusive ZV Rebel Experience at its headquarters perched amid an organic pear orchard above the bluffs overlooking the Columbia and White Salmon Rivers. The peaceful setting is home to a personalized wellness retreat that leaves visitors rested and rejuvenated from the burdens of everyday life.
Part of a new club membership program, the spa-like experience centers around the benefits of Ayurvedic healing as visitors enjoy the beautiful vistas of the mighty Wy'east (Mt. Hood).
"It's the perfect place to go for those wishing to escape their hectic lives and rejuvenate in a quiet and natural environment," said Founder and CEO Joanna Matson-Tandberg. "The retreats are built with healing, wellness and a bit of rebellious spirit in mind, offering individualized care and counseling."
Joanna and her husband and partner, Dr. Erik Tandberg, have created a unique experience on their private estate for those wanting to feel more grounded and learn more about the Ayurvedic lifestyle. The retreats include Ayurvedic wellness counseling, cannabis consultations, and treatment preparations (individualized cannabis oil processing, herbal CBD blends and massage oils, supplements, and vitamins if recommended).
The backdrop of the Cascade mountains offers endless views of vineyards, cannabis fields and cherry, apple and pear orchards. The combination of the elements of Earth, Water, Fire and Air meets at a spiritual vortex and a place most sacred to the original Native Americans who called this place home for 10,000 years.
The ZV Rebel Experience includes accommodations with a large outdoor sauna with a view, an outdoor clawfoot cold soak tub and shower with gardens and outdoor spaces surrounding the three-bedroom/two-bath lower-level apartment. The retreat space is located on the first floor of a custom-built modern farmhouse and includes a private entrance and gathering space with a kitchen, heated floors, original artwork and furnishings. All guests receive personalized gift baskets with ZV body oil, bitters and chai-tea.
These overnight stays and personalized retreats will be offered through Airbnb in September, and directly through ZV Botanicals for club members.
Fees include all coordination, planning, Ayurvedic therapies, herbal preparations, organic meals, yoga instruction, counseling, education, and personalized care, starting at $1,200 for three nights. For more information visit https://zvbotanicals.com.
ZV Botanicals is devoted to creating organically grown fusions of Ayurvedic herbs, full-spectrum Hemp extract, and signature essential oil blends, helping people heal pain through its natural remedies.