Steve Mezich was a telephone call away from “The Show,” wearing Yankee pinstripes, playing for the legendary New York baseball team, having come up through the minor league system all the way to the Triple AAA affiliate in Syracuse, N.Y. in the International League.
The call never came, but in many ways the retired educator and principal had the best of two worlds, an education, a family, career and the chance to play professional baseball.
There’s a little memorabilia on display in the back bedroom of his house out on Meadowview Drive. A painting of him in a Yankees uniform, a bat with his signature, a poster and a prized possession New York Yankees ball cap he received during a two-day work out with the big team in 1969.
“I was with the Yankees a grand total of two days. They called me in to workout with them while they were in Seattle,” said Mezich, who’s originally from Seattle and been in Ellensburg nine years.
“They issued me a uniform in the clubhouse before the game. I worked out during the pregame, caught batting practice, then did the pregame infield. I went back to the clubhouse and changed and watched the game from the stands with my wife.”
Looking back, it was a pretty good run and a lot of things fell into place for the 75-year-old, who was inducted into the Seattle University Hall of Fame in 2011.
Mezich was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 15th round of the 1965 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. He turned down the five-figure offer to return to school. He stayed in touch with Yankees northwest scout Eddie Taylor, who also signed Mel Stottlemyre Sr., and the offer came back around. He was drafted again the following year in the fifth round of the 1966 MLB June Draft.
“Looking back on it, I’d say I’m blessed,” he said, “I decided not to sign the first time because I was just 19 and I wanted to be the first one in my family to get a college degree. I thought if I got hurt or released, I’d be giving up on two years of college, so I decided not to go.
“After my junior year, the Yankees drafted me again and I was sent to the Rookie League in Sarasota, Fla. My goal, believe it or not, was to play one game as a professional just to say I did it. I played OK and made the all-star team.”
He was a converted infielder that found a home behind the plate. Mezich was especially known for his ability to handle pitchers and for his strong arm. He also displayed the ability to hit for power and was consistent in driving in runs.
Despite feeling a little overwhelmed in the Rookie League, he continued to catch the attention of the right people. He came back to Seattle after the first season to finish his education before moving up to the Oneonta (N.Y.) Yankees in the New York-Pennsylvania League where he would play Single A ball for the next two seasons.
From there, he moved up again, playing Double AA for the Binghamton (N.Y.) Triplets in the Eastern League in 1968 before being called up to the Syracuse (N.Y.) Chiefs in the International League later that year.
“Syracuse was International League Triple AAA and I thought shoot, these guys are too good for me,” he said. “I was there for just a short time, then I was sent back to the New York-Penn League. We won the championship there and I had the time of my life.
“It was just great baseball. We had the right guys at the right spots and we all just fit. Jerry Walker from the Pittsburgh Pirates was our manager, a great guy. It was a ton of fun.”
It seems like a blur of movement, living in the uniform, riding the bus from town to town, game to game in the grind that is minor league baseball. He went from feeling lost in Florida to developing his game and work ethic, eventually signing a contract with Louisville Slugger and Wilson Shoes.
“What people don’t understand about pitching, is that we were thinking four or five pitches, two or three hitters ahead of where you are in the game,” he said about calling the game from behind he plate. “I had a pretty good understanding the whole concept of receiving and calling pitches.
“The managers kept a hitter’s book, but we’d face these guys so much that we knew how to pitch different guys. It was my job to keep the ball away from them and keep the pitcher focused on what we were trying to accomplish.”
He played with legendary Yankees catcher Thurman Munson in Binghamton in the Eastern League in 1968.
“Thurman helped me quite a bit,” Mezich recalls. “He was just a bulldog. His uniform would be absolutely trashed before the game even started. He would chew. He would drool on himself. He was just amazing; he’d come back in the dugout and say ‘that pitcher is not going to get me out again.’ And he was right 90% of the time.
“He was a pretty good guy and I really liked him.”
He’ll be the first to tell you he doesn’t miss the travel or the daily grind, but the experience was something special. He finished his career at the age of 26 with the Seattle Rainiers in the Northwest League, coming full circle back to where his baseball career started.
He eventually had to decide, baseball or family and a career. His daughter Lisa (Schmidt) was born. He started teaching in the Lake Washington School District. He eventually became a principal in Lake Washington and then St. Catherine in North Seattle.
“Baseball taught me so much about working with people that I think it carried over to teaching and working as a principal,” Mezich said. “I never did get the call to the big leagues, but it sure was a lot of fun.”