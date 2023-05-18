snow pack

The Cascade Mountain Range had a substantial snowpack coming out of this winter. Despite temperatures being 20 degrees above normal for this time of year, the Kittitas Reclamation District is still planning on making it through the irrigation season with water delivery.

 Daily Record file

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Forecasts calling for 90-plus temperatures throughout the week never transpired, dispelling concerns of snowpack in the Cascade Mountains melting too rapidly for ground and artificial reservoirs to soak it all up.

The Cascade Range had a substantial snowpack coming out of this winter, Kittitas Reclamation District Manager Urban Eberhart said. Despite temperatures being 20 degrees above normal for this time of year, projections by the district are remaining true.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com