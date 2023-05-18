The Cascade Mountain Range had a substantial snowpack coming out of this winter. Despite temperatures being 20 degrees above normal for this time of year, the Kittitas Reclamation District is still planning on making it through the irrigation season with water delivery.
Forecasts calling for 90-plus temperatures throughout the week never transpired, dispelling concerns of snowpack in the Cascade Mountains melting too rapidly for ground and artificial reservoirs to soak it all up.
“The 68-degree forecast you’re seeing for Monday is the normal temperature for this time of year, so we are 20 degrees hotter than normal. But it’s not cause for concern. We’re still holding our own,” Eberhart said. “The Kittitas Reclamation District is still planning on making it through the irrigation season with water delivery.
“We are keeping our water allocation to the farmers the same. There is still snow at the higher elevations that we are counting on in the Yakima Basin that has not come off yet.”
The Pacific Northwest, like much of the western U.S., normally relies on the slow melt for a steady source of water as spring and summer gradually heat it up. Unusually warm temperatures might throw off calculations.
“We don’t anticipate needing to change any of our plans for the year based on the temperatures we’re seeing right now,” he said. “The water is coming off pretty fast, but it remains locked up in the higher elevations.
“Really, in the past 10 days was the first big runoff in the basin. The heat is helping to fill the reservoirs. We’re having some runoff now, making it so we won’t need to run as much storage water later. It’s not going to change the allocation or our ability to deliver.”
The Yakima Basin River Basin is operated by the Bureau of Reclamation. The Kittitas Reclamation District is the single-largest irrigation entity in Kittitas County.
The five reservoirs within the Yakima Project — Keechelus, Kachess, Cle Elum, Bumping and Rimrock. The sixth reservoir is the snowpack. Currently the combined five reservoirs are at 76% of capacity.
“We’re at where we figured we would be at this point,” he said. “Our reservoir inflows, if you count them all up, each one is at about 10,735 cubic feet per second. So, we’re at 91.9 percent of average, so we’re fine.”