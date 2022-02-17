Although it may be small in scope, a restoration project along Mercer Creek on the north edge of Ellensburg aims to provide a template for how private landowners can team up nonprofits and government agencies to make a lasting impact on local ecology.
The current phase of the project, located along the stretch of Mercer Creek near East Helena Avenue and Airport Road wrapped up last week. Funding for the project came from the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Water Quality Grant program. According to Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group Project Manager/Plant Ecologist Katrina Strathmann, one of the primary goals of the project is to improve water quality by increasing the width of riparian habitat within the project area.
“With many of our urban streams, the riparian corridor that buffers and protects the stream from runoff and human uses is very narrow,” she said.
Another goal for the project is to work to exclude livestock from spreading fecal coliform within the creek. Even within developed areas, Strathmann said many landowners have domesticated livestock that often have access to creeks like Mercer, which she said can have a noticeable impact on water quality.
Although the scope will be limited to the project area, Strathmann said an additional benefit from the restoration is the creation of a 1.5-acre floodplain, a project component she said was developed in conjunction with Kittitas County Public Works and the city of Ellensburg.
“It will not only create better riparian habitat, but it will also serve as a larger floodplain to keep water in the floodplain and not on the landowners’ property in this localized area,” she said.
POWER IN PARTNERSHIPS
Strathmann said the project began with a private landowner sharing their interest in stream restoration. From there, she said MCF started working with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, as well as city and county officials to come up with a plan. Eventually, she said interest grew to the point where four separate private landowners became involved in the project.
In addition to the grant funding supplied for the project from the state level, Strathmann said multiple agencies provided a substantial amount of in-kind support. The county provided engineering and design support, as well as a hydrologic analysis required for the project, while WDFW provided project design.
“We could not have done this project without our partners,” she said. “It is a group effort. It’s not a Mid-Columbia project, it’s a local partnership project.”
The project involves approximately 1,200 stream feet of restoration work, with restoration steps that included removing approximately 40 non-native crack willows from the riparian zone in the stretch. Although the willows are a riparian species, Strathmann said they are not beneficial when it comes to flood mitigation.
“The roots of these non-native trees contribute to flooding, because they are adapted to grow in the stream channel themselves, unlike native species,” she said. “The root wads and fine roots will occupy the stream channel, displacing and essentially filling the channel prism so that there is not as much room for waterflow.”
Fish habitat pools were also created within the creek, topographic diversity was created to enhance ecological diversity, and approximately 2,000 native shrubs and trees were planted in the floodplain. Strathmann said approximately 2,000 more herbaceous wetland plants will be planted into the floodplain when the snow melts.
“Next season, in addition to that wetland plant work, we’re going to be installing a fence that is set back from creek to keep livestock out of the restoration area,” she said. “We’ll be doing stewardship and maintenance to weed around those plants and essentially try to reduce competition as they grow so they can get a good foothold.”
LOOKING FORWARD
As the project unfolded, Strathmann said there were a few challenges that arose, with some being solved and some being identified for future resolution.
As they began work on project design in 2020, Strathmann said project costs were considerably higher than what was initially anticipated. She said factors in the cost increases included the onset of the pandemic and the urban setting of the project area.
“We went back to Ecology and asked for additional funds,” she said. “That was a big hurdle, but not a setback. We were really excited that our partners in Ecology were able to support the project moving forward.”
One issue that warrants future consideration is the existence of bottlenecks along the creek in the form of undersized culverts. During normal flows, Strathmann said the culverts operate efficiently, but that is changed when oversized flows occur.
“We know that our project doesn’t include that culvert, and there are many culverts in Ellensburg that function as such bottlenecks,” she said. “At this particular site, removing just that culvert would just create increased flooding downstream for other residents. It’s really a tricky situation.”
Although this specific project is relatively small in scope, Strathmann said the partnership plans on hosting community events at the project site in the future to highlight what can be done with various groups work together to solve a common problem. Volunteer opportunities will also be planned as spring approaches to help finish planting, and Strathmann said those events will be posted to social media as they are planned.
“We are hoping through this project to help landowners and the community to understand the value of riparian habitats and how restoration projects like this work, as well as how they can be a part of our urban system,” she said.