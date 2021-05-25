Editor's note: The story has been corrected to reflect that the decision whether to allow streeteries to continue will be made by the Ellensburg City Council.
The outside dining areas in front of the local restaurants fondly termed “Streeteries” were a real savior when safety protocols limited indoor dining capacity.
They popped up in various locations around town like The Pearl Bar & Grill, Pretty Fair Beer, D&M Coffee and The Mule.
“With the Phase 3 requirements, we are only allowed 50% seating inside, so the extra seating outside really helps. We’ve been pretty busy because there’s a lot of people that aren’t comfortable coming inside, so this way they can enjoy a beer and the sun,” Pretty Fair Beer co-owner Karissa Witthuhn said back in August of 2020.
Pearl Bar & Grill owner Blake Collins was all over the idea, saying it increased his business by 20% in the initial week.
“In seeing the response, I’m surprised that it’s taken this long to do something like this, honestly. Cities all over the Northwest have been doing it. Bend, Walla Walla, Leavenworth have been doing it on their main drag for a while now,” he said.
The Streeteries were a temporary arrangement and a good thing while they lasted. But they are scheduled to come down 30 days after the governor’s office declares the state safe for re-opening. Gov. Jay Inslee is on record as saying he believes Washington is on schedule to go back to pre-pandemic standards by June 30, possibly sooner.
“Right now, there isn’t an exact date, but under the city manager’s order that went into effect August of 2020, the way it reads states they need to be taken down 30 days after the governor rescinds his orders for safety protocols,” Community Development Director Kirsten Sackett said. “Once the state of emergency is up, they’ll need to come down. Any decisions to keep them operating beyond that would be policy decisions that would be up to City Council to decide.”
The Streeteries have actually become a popular addition to downtown. Patrons enjoyed a relatively mild winter ordering food and drink outside while the ever-changing safety protocols limited capacity to indoor dining and bars.
Collins had so much success that he reconfigured the Streeterie at 402 N. Pearl St. in downtown to include an overhead top to give patrons a little shade as well as blending the style into the historic downtown district.
“We tried make it similar in style to the Davidson Building so that it blends into the rest of Pearl Street,” he said. “Nothing is bolted down and it can be dismantled anytime the city wants us to take it down.
“But everybody responded so well to it we decided to make it a little more attractive and give it a better look.”
If and when the governor’s office rescinds the state of emergency, it looks like the Streeteries will be coming down. But until then people can grab a drink and some food and enjoy the Central Washington sunshine.