The Cle Elum Roslyn School District is dangerously close to shutting down due to a lack of staffing resulting from the omicron variant of the coronavirus. According to superintendent Michelle Kuss-Cybula, around 17% of staff has been affected by the coronavirus, and schools could shut down at any time.
“If we have a surge in cases today, and we can’t find anyone to cover classes, we have emptied out the district offices and put our administrators in classrooms, and there are no more people to cover anywhere, then yes we would have to go remote, that’s just the nature of it,” Kuss-Cybula said.
The district is scraping by in terms of temporary teachers who can be used while others are in quarantine or recovering from the virus. District administrators and volunteers from the community are teaching classes, and schools are constantly looking for more volunteers, especially those who can qualify as certified staff (basically anyone with any type of bachelor’s degree).
“It’s day to day right now. If you can give us one day, if you can give us half a day, one day a week, we will put you in,” Kuss-Cybula said.
Elementary school electives have been sacrificed due to staffing, and many teachers, especially those at the secondary level, have had to give up their planning period to cover other classes. Kuss-Cybula herself is teaching classes and covering front offices while the office staff covers a class.
The district is holding on to in-person learning, because they know it’s the best way for students to learn, but if there is nobody who can teach in-person, the only option will be to go remote.
People can apply to fill positions by contacting Human Resources Director Becky Roberts at robertsb@cersd.org, calling the district offices at 509-649-4850 or by going through the district website.
Steps have already been taken by the district to go remote. Kuss-Cybula said at-home learning devices have already been sent to families, and the district can and may switch to remote learning if the need arises.
“The surge (of COVID) has impacted staffing, we are seeing it at the local grocery store and business all around our community. It’s not unusual for schools,” she said. “The unusual part is, we can’t just reduce our hours or close down our shop for the day because the staff don’t feel well.”
Community members looking to teach in the district do need to be fully vaccinated, but don’t need the booster shot. Religious and medical exemptions for the vaccine are accepted by the district, but masks must be worn at all times, vaccinated or not.
Substitute teachers are being assigned to wherever staff is needed, at any level. Certified staff is usually put in higher level classes while uncertified staff is usually given the younger levels such as elementary.
Between returning from winter break on Jan. 3 and Jan. 20, there have been a recorded 173 cases across staff and students in the district. This is more confirmed cases in 17 days than the rest of the school year combined. The increase in cases is being seen across the county, and is likely a result of the Omicron variant combined with people getting together over the holidays.