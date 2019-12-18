A student at Ellensburg High School was taken into custody by police Wednesday afternoon after a a harassment complaint, according to the Ellensburg Police Department.
Ellensburg Police Captain Dan Hansberry said that there wasn’t a physical confrontation, and the harassment was in the form of threatening words.
The suspect, a 15-year-old student, was detained and questioned by EPD detectives. Hansberry said as of Wednesday that there have not been any arrests, but he anticipated that the suspect will be placed under arrest.
Neil Musser, Security and Safety Director and Assistant Principal at EHS, said the incident occurred at about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday and did not initiate a school lockdown procedure.
"We had a report that a student made a threat to another student," Musser said. "We did not discover any weapons. Law enforcement took the student into custody."
Musser said the student was taken into custody on school grounds. He said the district has a great relationship with the EPD and that officers responded swiftly.
The school district sent out an email informing the community that it had learned of possible threat at the high school on Wednesday afternoon.