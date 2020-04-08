Students without internet might find online learning difficult. Schools now need to educate students remotely, for many students, this means classes online. The Ellensburg School District is planning on taking advantage of many free services being offered by communication companies.
Charter Communications is offering 60 days of free Wi-Fi and broadband to K-12 and college students. This service is only available for those who do not already have a Spectrum internet account. People can sign up for the service by calling 1-844-488-8395.
Executive Director of Student Services with ESD Kelly Kronbauer said the district encourages students to take advantage of these resources. He said there will be students that live in a location where they will not be able to connect to the internet. In those cases, the district will take steps to ensure they are still able to learn, most likely through physical homework packets.
“We are planning our curriculum to be based around internet,” Kronbauer said. “But we also then know, and we have sought out which students don’t have that. So we are creating other forms of curriculum for them whether it be packets or materials we need mail, specifically to the home and then have phone calls with the students. We are assessing our situation to be fluid to what each family has available to them.”
Other companies include Verizon, AT&T, Cricket, T-Mobile and Sprint. Each company is offering something different, the details of which can be reached through the COVID-19 Internet Offers link through the ESD website at https://www.esd401.org/covid-19/support-for-online-learning.
Kronbauer said the district doesn’t want to give the impression that it is working with or being sponsored by any of these companies. The district is simply taking advantage of the free services being offered by them during this pandemic.