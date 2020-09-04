While emotional parents are sure to still be a part of the festivities, the Central Washington University student move-in day is making some significant changes in the COVID-19 era.
For starters, what is usually a six-hour, one-day event, will now be four 12-hour days, with organizers spreading out the movers both in distance and time.
“Students will have an appointment for one hour,” said Tricia Rabel, executive director of housing and residence life at CWU. “That’s the time they’ll arrive at their residence hall and get checked into their room in a contactless process, then they’re allowed to have two adults with them to help move in during that time period.”
The students moving in will be without the usual army of student-led “movers and shakers,” but there will still be a select few volunteers to help students find their way around campus, direct traffic and sanitize the move-in bins.
“It’ll still look welcoming and unique, but just really different from our normal flow,” Rabel said.
The scheduling system was designed by the university’s IT support staff, and was based on location, according to Rabel.
“Our halls are really unique, so it depends on the hall,” she said, “but you might be the only person moving in at that time slot on your floor, or in your wing on your floor… the idea is to minimize any families coming from out of town crossing over as much. Of course everyone has to wear a face covering on campus.”
Other protocols include having one-direction hallways and stairwells, as well as one-family per elevator.
“Our students are pretty good with that, they understand the importance and they’re just glad to be here,” Rabel said.
The university moved in 56 residential advisers last week, who Rabel are excited to bring some semblance of normal to students wanting to experience the thrill of moving away from home for the first time.
“We’re talking about smiling with a mask on and how that’s different,” Rabel said. “Our students read that body language and will know how excited we are to have them back.”
Welcome week
In order to cater to those showing up for campus in person, as well as the thousands of students studying fully-online, welcome week will have a myriad of events, both in-person and virtual, that will help students connect and socialize during their first weeks of college.
The Welcome Guide, available at https://bit.ly/352AFi5 includes information on orientation, transfer students, online learning basics, dimensions of student life and campus resources.