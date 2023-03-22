Students perform after ballroom dancing lessons Contributed by Elise Herman Mar 22, 2023 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fifth graders from Thorp Elementary School perform after taking ballroom dancing lessons. Elise Herman Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fifth graders from Thorp Elementary School showed off their swing dance moves on March 13 after completing a two-week ballroom dance course.It was the 15th year for the fifth-grade ballroom program locally, and the first year it had been given at Thorp. The children learned basic swing as well as folk and mixer dances.The program was coordinated by Elise Herman and taught by Taylor Bir, a dance instructor at Central Washington University, Central Washington Dance Academy and Jazzercise in Ellensburg.The program not only teaches dance steps and an appreciation of dance as exercise, but also emphasizes manners, civility and respect.After performing, the students’ families joined them for a mixer dance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ballet Entertainment Music School Systems Education Trending Now Reed Park overhaul put on hold due to community outcry Hoop dreams — KC Wildcats take second at 10th Washington State Middle School Basketball Championships PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan‘s hat trick nets first win for Ellensburg boys’ soccer team Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue to conduct live-fire training burn Decades of dedication — The roots run deep at Sundance Orchards and the Kern family Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards Shaw's Furniture Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Snow River Equipment Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff Jill Gunderson Jim's Glass KVH Family Medicine Knudson Hardware Grebb, Etc. CPAs CW Barbershop 01 Julie Virden Wise Automotive CW Barbershop 02 Brookside Crematory KVH Surgical Cara Marrs KVH Pharmacy KVH Rehabilitation KVH Primary Care JaKe's Custom tinting KVH Hospice Kelleher Ford KVH Workplace Health KVH Medical Specialties KVH Dermatology Sadie Thayer KCHM KVH Women's Health CareNet Ellensburg Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand Marguerite Marrs KVH Urgent Care Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters