Ballroom Dancing

Fifth graders from Thorp Elementary School perform after taking ballroom dancing lessons.

 Elise Herman

Fifth graders from Thorp Elementary School showed off their swing dance moves on March 13 after completing a two-week ballroom dance course.

It was the 15th year for the fifth-grade ballroom program locally, and the first year it had been given at Thorp. The children learned basic swing as well as folk and mixer dances.


