School classrooms are closed until next fall with students completing this school year receiving remote instruction.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday afternoon that students will not be attending class with their peers in person until at least September. Remote instruction will continue until the end of the school year on June 19.
“Obviously it is disappointing that the school year is basically over. Learning is not over, but a lot of our activities are,” Mike Nollan, Kittitas School District Superintendent, said. “But it is nice to have the decision, and now we can move forward and go on until June 19.”
Twenty days ago, Inslee announced all schools closed as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Schools would have resumed April 24 if not for this Monday’s action.
The order also asks schools to start planning for a potential expansion of the closures into the summer and fall, though Inslee said officials would explore whether it was possible to bring students back for graduation later in the year.
Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdall said the decision was tough, but the risks of returning students to school too soon were high due to the pandemic.
“A rush back to school puts significant risk in learning continuity that at this time would not be better than the model we are developing and advancing at a distance,” he said. “We do not want that curve to suddenly spike up because we acted too quickly to come back.”
Last Monday, schools across the state were to begin some sort of remote education. Whatever systems schools put in place will now have to last for the rest of the year.
Nollan said the Kittitas School District shouldn’t have much of a problem adapting to this longer time frame as it has already been putting systems in place to teach students remotely. He said the announcement may actually be beneficial to the district as it will provide it with more time to perfect remote learning.
“I don’t think it is going to cause anymore issues than we already have,” Nollan said. “We are going to implement the remote distance learning on April 13, so we are just going to do that until June 19.”
He said he understands this is going to be tough on staff and students but is confident that if they work hard and work together (remotely) that they will be able to get through it.
“These next two months as we dive into remote learning, we are going to get really good at it,” Nollan said. “If that’s what we have to continue doing then we will, and we will be the best at it that we can.”
The closure of schools creates challenges in the area of equity for some students, Inslee said, explaining there will be limited on-site options in certain circumstances, such as students learning English as a second language, and for students with disabilities, as long as social distancing and proper hygiene practices are followed.
“We know that distance learning could never replace the learning and other benefits that students get from attending school in person,” Inslee said. “But this unprecedented health emergency demands that we take this step, both for the sake of our children and for our community.”
— Associated Press contributed to this article.