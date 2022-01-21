The preliminary plat for a proposed 293-lot housing subdivision off of Bull Road in the city of Ellensburg will have an open record public hearing before the city’s hearings examiner at 1 p.m., Tuesday.
The hearing will both be in person in the City Hall Council Chambers and via Zoom.
The subdivision is called Mallard Meadows. According to documents submitted to the city, the landowner is Schuler Deneen Family Ranch, LLC and Teanaway Ridge LLC.
The preliminary subdivision narrative submitted for the project states:
“Mallard Meadows is a proposed 293-lot, three-phase project that will be located along the city of Ellensburg’s southeastern boundary line. On the proposed lots there will be detached single-family homes constructed. To service the proposed homes, roads, water and sewer main extensions, stormwater facilities and dry utilities will be constructed. The southern portion of the site will also include a stormwater tract for the project and a future light industrial development. A future development tract to the east of Phases 1-3 will provide a future phase of development within Kittitas County and outside the city limits.”
The 293 lots would be built out over multiple phases, according to the documents. The proposed plat can be accessed off Bull Road at three locations and there would be multiple interior access roads serving the lots.
“Each phase will be done in the order that they are numbered as on the phasing plan. Housing market forces and housing demand will determine when each phase is constructed,” the documents state.
The property is zoned residential suburban and light industrial. Currently, hay is grown on the property. There is a barn on the property that will be removed.
Preliminary plat approval is a step in the process that eventually leads to the City Council voting to approve or deny a final plat. The hearing before examiner is open record, which means it is the point where people should raise questions or concerns.