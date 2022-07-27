...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 to
115 in the lower elevations, and 90 to 105 in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 7
Lifts provide a ride up the mountain for people to hike down, while tickets are for sale, people can simply hike up the mountain for free if they choose to.
It is hard to tell what is prettier, the Cascade mountains in the winter or the summer. The Summit at Snoqualmie is well known for its skiing and snowboarding in the winter, but it is still a recreation hotspot even in the summer.
Snoqualmie Pass offers a lot of events to the public, most of which are free, with the only admission being the optional scenic chair lift. A lift ticket lasts a person the entire day, although the only lift active in the summer is Pacific Crest at the Summit West base area. It is $20 for anyone 13-61 years old. For those over and under, the price is $15. Children 5 and under ride free. Hiking to the top of the lift or anywhere else on the mountain is free.
According to Karter Riach, director of sales and marketing at Snoqualmie, hikers are free to walk the entire mountain as much and as far as they want, even if it takes them off the resort, he asks they stick to the trails as much as possible.
“There are several popular hiking trails around here, the Pacific Crest Trail and Snow Lake trail,” Riach said.
However, although Snow Lake is one of if not the most popular trail, according to Riach, it will be closed for the season as of July 29 for maintenance. Pacific Crest remains open for the rest of the hiking season.
Local live music is free at the Snoqualmie at Summit West every Saturday during the summer season from 4 to 6 p.m.
The scenic chair rides are a relatively new addition to the summer events at Snoqualmie Pass. Riach said they started them about two years ago to add something new to the mountain, something everyone can enjoy. The mountain staff is ready to help people who have never ridden a chairlift, and people are allowed to ride the lift back down instead of hiking.
Another soon-to-be new addition to the Summit is a mountain bike park that hopefully will be completed by mid-August. This park is based out of the Silver Fir ski lift at Summit Central and will carry mountain bikers and their bikes to the top of the run and let them ride down.
The mountain bike park will be available only to those who buy a lift ticket, and bikers are not allowed to ride straight up the side of the mountain. This rule is not just to encourage bikers to purchase tickets but is also a safety concern, as many bikers ride downhill at high speeds.
The park will have trails at different difficulty levels, so inexperienced mountain bikers can still have fun on the trails.
The summer season at the Summit starts every year around the end of July until Labor Day Weekend.
The mountain is less crowded in the summer, with only a fraction of the traffic it sees in the winter. However, it is still open and has events for just about everybody, especially when most activities are free.