It is hard to tell what is prettier, the Cascade mountains in the winter or the summer. The Summit at Snoqualmie is well known for its skiing and snowboarding in the winter, but it is still a recreation hotspot even in the summer.

Snoqualmie Pass offers a lot of events to the public, most of which are free, with the only admission being the optional scenic chair lift. A lift ticket lasts a person the entire day, although the only lift active in the summer is Pacific Crest at the Summit West base area. It is $20 for anyone 13-61 years old. For those over and under, the price is $15. Children 5 and under ride free. Hiking to the top of the lift or anywhere else on the mountain is free.