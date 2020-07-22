Reductions in staffing hours have been a reality on Central Washington University’s campus for almost a month now, and while it’s a small piece of the puzzle, vice president of business and financial affairs Joel Klucking said it’s helping to keep the university viable.
With 70 percent of the university’s expenditures coming with staff wages and benefits, Klucking said any real budget cuts are going to come from staff reductions.
“We looked at the summer, specifically July and August, as an opportunity to dial things down a little bit at the university and get some budget relief through FTE reductions,” Klucking said.
Other than faculty who were excluded, the cuts were broadly based, covering exempt and classified job groups, with Klucking estimating around 90 percent of the employees being affected.
“Just about every department was affected,” he said.
Bigger picture
Klucking said there are two main groups that help the university function — instruction and student services. Since the modifications to campus in light of the pandemic, each of those groups is running at a $13 million budget shortfall, with summer staffing reductions only making up about $2 million.
“There are a lot of other things to try to close that gap,” Klucking said.
Those things include continuing spending restrictions that were put in place in the spring, including limiting travel and general goods and services, which saved $3 million and will continue through the fiscal year 2021.
Central’s hiring freeze effectively defunded all open and newly funded positions, saving about $4 million. Another $2 million was saved by eliminating a 3% cost of living adjustment to faculty and exempt employees.
“We did a good job of controlling our spending in spring after the impact of the pandemic,” Klucking said, with the university coming $2 million under budget, which will also go toward next year’s budget instead of doing further cuts.
“I will say however, I think the story is that for 2021, we feel pretty confident as long as our assumptions on enrollment hold,” Klucking said. “We have minimized the deficits for both of the major groups, and can uses some carryforward to get through this year, but it doesn’t fix future years.
Klucking said the administration is anticipating the state funding cuts will not only affect this year but years into the future, and the savings the university has made recently will help bridge the gap if more permanent reductions need to be made down the road.
Full-time in September
Those with reduced hours will be back at full-time for fall quarter, Klucking said, and there are no plans to do similar FTE reductions for the extended winter break between Thanksgiving and winter quarter, though that is dependent on how enrollment turns out, and if the campus can re-open even partially for fall quarter.
“Even with a pretty mild reduction in enrollment and some lower occupancy on campus, we’re going to need to have all those employees back full-time,” Klucking said.