Environmental enthusiasts, organizations, individuals, and families looking to get outside and enjoy nature while giving back to their communities have the chance to do just that every Friday starting this weekend.
Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group is kicking off their Summer of Stewardship program this Friday at the Reecer Creek floodplain and will be hosting Friday volunteer events at various sites around the Ellensburg area until mid-September. The volunteer projects give participants the chance to gain a sense of ownership through maintaining and improving project sites that have undergone restoration efforts.
According to the organization’s website, the program is designed to ensure the health and prosperity of future streamside habitats and water quality benefits within the community.
According to the organization, caring for the newly implemented projects over a long period of time is a major component of the success rates of habitat restoration, which provide community benefits including reestablished natural habitats for birds, small animals and fish, improved water quality and increased shade to regulate water temperatures, as well as general beautification of the project sites.
Volunteer sites include Friday’s site at the Reecer Creek floodplain, as well as the recently completed Mercer Creek site near Helena Avenue. Other sites are located along Wilson Creek and Coleman Creek.
EVERYONE’S INVITED
Along with individual and family participation, MCF Adopt-A-Stream Coordinator Malena Niece said she hopes organizations and businesses also will see the opportunity to give back to their communities through the volunteer opportunities hosted by the program.
“We hope to see them getting outside and taking a stake in planting native habitat in their backyards,” she said. “Hopefully with that, we could open some sort of education pathway through the events.”
Niece said the educational potential of the volunteer sites is great in that everyone who participates has the opportunity to come away with a broader understanding of why the projects were implemented in the first place, as well as the impact some of them are already having on the landscape. As the program evolves going into summer, she said staff members can tailor specific days to the needs of interested groups, which could even include student groups looking for volunteer activities.
A variety of tasks will be available to volunteers at the Friday events, including replanting, weed and crack willow control, irrigation implementation and management, and mulching. Although people with specific skill sets are encouraged to pitch in, Niece said anyone interested is welcome to join the events, regardless of experience. Ideally, she said between 10 and 25 people would be a fantastic attendance figure for each event.
“We will have a job for anyone that wants to get involved,” she said.
Volunteer participation in MCF project implementation has been robust over the years, but Niece said the efforts to get volunteers to physically maintain the projects can lag at times. As summer is one of the most brutal times for young plants to get established, she said this summer’s program is designed to give the projects a strong chance to thrive for years to come.
“It takes a lot of labor to not only put in the plants but also to maintain them,” she said. “It’s not a short-term thing, it’s a long-term commitment.”