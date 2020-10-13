13_Prospector_13.JPG

Suncadia Resort Director of Golf Mike Jones will be the first to say it has been a strange golf season with pandemic restrictions, adjustments to the golf course and all the procedures in dealing with the COVID-19.

But golf in its nature is one of the truest forms of social distancing and golfers will have a chance to join forces with Suncadia to raise money for the Habitat for Humanity of Kittitas County at the Give & Golf, Suncadia Season Closer Fundraiser Oct. 25 at Rope Rider Golf Course.

“It’s been five-plus years we’ve been doing this now. With the resort being home builders, we just think it’s a great cause and it’s a way we can give back to the community and people in need,” Jones said. “Golfers pay $60 for green fees and all $60 dollars is donated to Habitat for Humanity. If people want to donate more than that we encourage them to.

“In years past, we’ve raised anywhere from $3,500 to $5,000. We’re looking for a 120 entries and we have 80 signed up right now.”

If Suncadia fills the field, it has the potential to raise $7,200 on the final day of the golf season. It’s a substantial donation area director Kelle Vandenberg said.

“Depending on how many golfers participate, it could be a nice chunk of change,” she said. “We will use the money to help us secure land so we can keep on building houses. With the COVID-19, that’s been the challenge, finding land so we can build another house, and this will us do that.”

Reservations can be made by calling the Rope Rider pro shop at 509-649-640 or to make a donation contact Vandenberg at kelle.vandenberg@kchabitat.org.

