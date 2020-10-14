Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson served his community and his family well before he was tragically shot and killed March 19, 2019 in the line of duty.
The death of one of its own dealt a significant blow to not only the force, but the community, but to the family. The Suncadia Resort golf management team has held a fundraiser ever since to help the Thompson family with expenses, letting them know that the community Officer Thompson served is willing to respond in kind to the kind of man he was and help out wherever it can.
“Every year for the past couple of years we held a fundraiser golf tournament to help support the Ryan Thompson family,” said Suncadia Resort director of golf Mike Jones. “All the proceeds go to the Thompson family. That one has raised $30,000 to $35,000 every year. There is generally a pretty good turnout and we feel it’s important to help the family of an officer that has died in the line of duty.”
Thompson was a 14-year veteran of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and a Central Washington University graduate.