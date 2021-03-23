The Kittitas County Health Network is asking all parents/guardians, employers, and child care providers in Kittitas County to complete an anonymous survey to assess child care needs in the county, according to a news release from the organization.
The survey will be available to take through April 2. It takes less than 10 minutes to complete and parents/guardians completing the survey are entered for a chance to win one of four $100 gift cards to local grocery stores.
The information is being collected by the Network’s Childcare Work Group to help understand childcare needs in Kittitas County. This work is part of a $69,000 grant awarded to the Health Network from the Washington State Department of Commerce, Child Care Partnership Program. The network received the grant to conduct a community assessment and planning process to address issues around access to child care in Kittitas County.
In Kittitas County there are only enough child care slots to serve approximately a quarter of children 0 to 5 years old, according to the network. Lack of quality childcare access has impacts on children’s learning, equity in the workforce, and economic losses for families. The goal of the survey is to collect information in order to increase childcare availability and access in our communities.
In addition, focus groups will be convened to gather information about community members’ experiences, thoughts, and opinions regarding childcare in Kittitas County.
If you would like to participate in the focus groups or you have questions regarding the survey or work being done to increase childcare availability, please email the Network at info@healthierkittitas.org.