One suspect has been apprehended for mail theft, as multiple reports of the crime continue to occur throughout both Upper and Lower County.
According to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have responded to numerous reports of theft of mail in the past two weeks. A request for citizen assistance led to the arrest of one suspect, but there is reason to believe others are still active, and the KCSO is asking for help identifying a suspect vehicle.
According to the release, initial reports and abandoned stolen mail indicated thefts were concentrated in Upper County, including portions of state Routes 97 and 970, Emerick Road, Hidden Valley, Teanaway Road, White Road, and nearby areas. Through social media, the KCSO posted a notice and request for citizen witnesses to identify any related activity, vehicles or persons.
Hours after the request for information, the release said a resident of Game Farm Road near Ellensburg who read about the theft series watched the driver of an unfamiliar pickup stop in front of her house and open her mailbox on Wednesday evening. The resident called 911, and KCSO deputies and Ellensburg Police Officers arrived to find 31-year-old Kara Lewis of Ellensburg in a vehicle with mail and packages from nine different nearby addresses. According to law enforcement, Lewis admitted to stealing the items and was booked for theft of mail.
The release said additional mail thieves are still believed to be active within the county. Also on Wednesday, a resident of Lambert Road near Cle Elum reported the theft of outgoing packages from their mailbox. The release said the residents home security camera captured video of an unknown car stopping in front of their mailbox long enough to open it and speed away. The photo that accompanies the release is from the video taken by the resident, which can be viewed on the KCSO Facebook page. Anyone who recognizes the car is asked to call Kittcom at 509-925-8534.
“We ask everyone to look out for your neighbors and community by reporting suspicious activity quickly so we can act on it,” the release said. “911 is always the most direct way to get live information to law enforcement.”