A suspect was arrested following a string of burglaries over the last few days.The suspect, a 21-year-old Ellensburg man was apprehended by Ellensburg Police officers Saturday morning who had obtained a description of his appearance through surveillance footage. When officers located the suspect, he had been pulling a sled full of stolen items, many of which have been returned to their rightful owners."Using area surveillance cameras and such, they (officers) were able to get a description based on that. It was somebody they then later saw in the area and contacted him and confirmed it was in fact the same person from the surveillance video,” said EPD Captain Dan Hansberry. “He had several of the stolen items with him.”While the exact number of burglaries is still being tallied, Hansberry said the last count was two confirmed houses, possibly two others if not more, and a couple of vehicles. Hansberry said it’s hard to get an exact count at this time because people have been gone for the weekend and the holidays, only to return and find their homes and vehicles have been burgled. Hansberry said he was not aware of any signs of forced entry on any of the houses or vehicles. The burglar had been finding access points into homes through backdoors, garages or unlocked entry points. This was also the case with most of the vehicle prowls.This is the second arrest made in regards to burglaries in two weeks. However, Hansberry said police don't suspect the crimes are connected.The stolen items have been photographed and documented so they will not be needed as evidence and can be returned. Police are still looking to return many of the stolen items back with the original owners.People who suspect they have been victims of burglaries should contact the police at 509-962-7280. During business hours the number will connect with EPD, but if the department is closed, the line will connect with Kittcom and they will be able to help. 