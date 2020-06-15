An arson investigation on Colockum Road resulted in arresting a suspect for arson, burglary and theft, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
On June 12 a resident in the 9000 block of Colockum Road reported there were visible flames and smoke coming from their cabin. Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area. Deputies observed that the cabin appeared to have been burglarized and the fire appeared suspicious.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and was able to extinguish the flames with minimal damage to the cabin. While conducting their investigation, deputies on scene located several pieces of evidence to include packaging for flares scattered around the cabin. Deputies also discovered that the cabin had been burglarized and there were potential firearms taken from within. The investigation into the fire was later turned over to the Kittitas County Fire Marshall.
On June 13, a local citizen called KCSO to report a suspicious fire in the 8500 block of Cooke Canyon Road. The concerned citizen reported that he had observed two males acting suspicious and minimally trying to put out a small brush fire. The concerned citizens were able to extinguish the fire as the two suspicious males departed the area. After the males left the witness checked the area and found a road flare that appeared to have been used to start the fire. While investigating the scene additional flares were found in the area and deputies were able to obtain a vehicle and suspect description.
Later on June 13 a delivery driver called to report that he had observed a suspicious vehicle on Colockum Road the previous day around the same time the cabin fire had been reported. The delivery driver provided a description of the vehicle and the occupants and this description matched the suspects from the Cooke Canyon Road arson.
On June 14 the same delivery driver called KCSO to report that he had observed the suspect vehicle at a residence in Ellensburg. Deputies responded and contacted one of the suspects believed involved in both the arson on the cabin and the wilderness. While interviewing the suspect deputies obtained the name of the second suspect along with a witness to the arson of the cabin.
With the help of the Ellensburg Police Department, the second suspect, later identified as James R. Connell a 22-year-old male from Auburn was detained for questioning. Based on evidence, the witnesses and Connell’s statements he was booked into the Kittitas County Corrections Center on charges of first-degree burglary, two counts of theft of a firearm, first-degree arson and second-degree arson. Deputies were also able to recover the missing firearms that were taken from the cabin.