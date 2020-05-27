The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in the ongoing manhunt in the US 97-Blewett Pass-Mineral Springs area, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Jorge O. Alcantara-Gonzalez, 34, has been evading law enforcement since Saturday, May 23. He was last seen fleeing on foot Tuesday in the Mineral Springs Campground and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.
Alcantara-Gonzalez is wanted in connection with a missing person, stolen vehicles and multiple burglaries and thefts in Kittitas County. He is possibly armed. He may also be in possession of a red MSR brand ‘Hubba Hubba’ model dome-style tent with red poles and a light grey rainfly.
If anyone sees this subject or anything suspicious, they are asked to immediately call KITTCOM at 509-925-8534, or dial 911.