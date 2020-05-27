Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in the ongoing manhunt in the US 97-Blewett Pass-Mineral Springs area, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Jorge O. Alcantara-Gonzalez, 34, has been evading law enforcement since Saturday, May 23. He was last seen fleeing on foot Tuesday in the Mineral Springs Campground and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Alcantara-Gonzalez is wanted in connection with a missing person, stolen vehicles and multiple burglaries and thefts in Kittitas County. He is possibly armed.  He may also be in possession of a red MSR brand ‘Hubba Hubba’ model dome-style tent with red poles and a light grey rainfly.

If anyone sees this subject or anything suspicious, they are asked to immediately call KITTCOM at 509-925-8534, or dial 911.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.