Ellensburg Downtown Association marketing and events coordinator Sophie Wagner leaned back in her chair Friday afternoon at the Pearl Bar & Grill, all that good light extended by Daylight Savings Time flooding in.
She smiled and said, “One is my job, and one is my passion,” referring to her marketing duties at the EDA in comparison to her private business SW Productions, which creates videography & photography for marketing events.
“(EDA executive director) Brenda (DeVore) asked me what I would bring to the table if I were hired, and I told her about my background in videography,” said Wagner, who started at the EDA in November. “The best part of my career is that I get to use the thing I’m most passionate about to help others succeed in their endeavors.”
She was active in Hometown Holidays and the Plaid Friday activities right away, but the mass communications has also been active in planning a Habitat For Humanities documentary-style video. She is also a third-party contractor on a project for the Pearl Bar & Grill, as well as business productions for Evolve Clothing and Jewelry.
“I’m doing a video for The Mule through the EDA. I was just hired by Habitat for Humanity to do a documentary-style video feature they’ll use as a promotional video,” said Wagner. “I’ve been working for a marketing company, Mash’tash Media.
“My goal is to work in connection with local businesses, because I love to help build their dream.”
The University of South Florida mass communications graduate is in the planning stages for the Habitat for Humanity video to promote repair project superintendent Tahania Peratrovich.
“I’ll do something on her life’s story and they’ll use it to show her. Part of it is to promote Habitat, but it’s mostly to show how Tahania worked her way through Habitat,” Wagner explained. “It will be a short production, 3-to-5 minutes, where I’ll be videoing her working, at home, with her family while she tells her story.”
SW Productions is the perfect gig, really, like playing concert piano recitals by day and honky tonk piano with the country band by night. One pays the bills and the other fuels the passion. It’s all good, she said.
SW Productions has a steady stream of work lined up through September with business profile projects with local businesses throughout the downtown district. A lot of her work is displayed on the EDA Facebook page.
She does the shooting, the audio, the editing and production.
“Ever since I was 11-years-old, I thought this would be the coolest thing ever, and now I’m doing it for a living,” Wagner said.
SW Productions is about a professional 21st Century, multi-media way to promote business, do documentary work, providing visual with audio, taking things to the next level in a changing world.