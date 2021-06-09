The Swauk-Teanaway Grange is able to award $10,000 in scholarship funds in 2021.
Due to the pandemic, the grange was unable to provide a scholarship dinner to the community, which in years past has funded the scholarships. Despite the change, because of the giving generosity of the Kittitas County community, the grange was able to provide $2000 scholarships to each of the five recipients for their post-secondary education. Dustin Hansberry of Cle Elum-Roslyn High School, Cora Clift and Bailey Sherley of Ellensburg High School, and Kelby Tostenson of Kittitas Secondary School are recipients of the Agricultural Scholarships, and Griffin Bator of Cle Elum-Roslyn High School is the recipient of the Trades-Related Scholarship.
The Swauk-Teanaway Grange is proud of these local seniors who have demonstrated a strong history of participation in agricultural activities such as 4-H, FFA, to working on a family ranch. They are active in numerous school and community activities and have shown academic excellence throughout their high school career.
They will all pursue post-secondary education at universities, community colleges and trade schools. Four of the recipients already have college credits from Running Start during their high school years. This scholarship is open every year to all seniors in Kittitas County.
Griffin Bator of Cle Elum-Roslyn High School and son of Darcy Bator and Mike Bator plans to attend Perry Technical Institute in Yakima to study agricultural & diesel equipment technology and then continue on to attend the IUOE Local 302 Operating Engineers Heavy Equipment School in Ellensburg.
Bator has spent many years working alongside his grandfather cutting hay and helping with maintenance and upkeep of the farm equipment. He has worked with cattle, caring for them and moving them to different locations around the county. He has worked many aspects of farming from delivering hay, to monitoring irrigations systems, to maintaining all farming equipment.
For the past 12 years Bator has been active in football, basketball and baseball. He is also in a group of students who plant flags near the headstones of our veterans in advance of Memorial Day weekend.
Cora Clift of Ellensburg High School and daughter of Brigid Clift and Kerry Clift plans to attend Central Washington University and then Texas A&M to study Agricultural Marketing.
Clift was crowned the Ellensburg Rodeo Queen of 2020 but due to the pandemic, her reign has been extended into 2021. She has received a rodeo scholarship to Texas A&M but is committed to fulfilling her duties as rodeo queen so will be attending Central for at least one year before attending Texas A&M.
Clift has helped local children with their 4-H projects, managed web sites for ranches, photographed sale bulls and even started her own purebred Charolais herd. When she was 5 years old, she started her own business, Cora’s Critter Care as a neighborhood pet sitter. That business turned into watching people’s animals and farms when they went on vacation. That small business has developed into Cora’s Cattle Company.
While attending Central, she plans on continuing to work with 4-H kids as well as farmers and ranchers in the agricultural community.
Dustin Hansberry of Cle Elum-Roslyn High School and son of Tina Hansberry and David Hansberry plans to attend Calvary Chapel University in San Diego.
Hansberry has been active in the FFA Extemporaneous Speaking Program for the last two years in which he placed in district and qualified for state both years. In March 2021 Hansberry placed first in district and represented CERSD in the State competition where he placed fifth.
Throughout high school, Hansberry has held positions such as Vice President, PUB/Spirit Commissioner and is currently the ASB School President at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School and the Student Representative on the CERSD School Board.
Hansberry’s plans for the future include developing a Christian based organization where he can effectively coach, counsel, and minister to those in the community. He plans to specifically reach out to those who suffer from homelessness, drug addiction, and depression.
Bailey Sherley of Ellensburg High School and daughter of Becky Sherley and Dan Sherley plans to attend Washington State University with a double major in agribusiness and marketing.
Sherley has been active for 10 years in 4-H and four years in FFA. She has raised and shown swine for 10 years and cattle for six years. Her involvement with these organizations encouraged her to start a cattle and swine production business. Bailey has participated in 4-H Know Your Government, completed several agricultural courses, and competed in numerous FFA competitions and activities.
Over the years, Sherley has been the Fairview 4-H President, Vice-President and Secretary at the chapter level and FFA Vice-President at the district level. She was also a Fairview 4-H Club officer for five years, as president, vice-president, and secretary.
Along with 4-H and FFA, Sherley has participated at Ellensburg High School in both tennis and volleyball. She was treasurer her senior year for EHS National Honor Society and Kittitas County Fair Ambassador for two years.
Kelby Tostenson of Kittitas High School and daughter of Erin Tostenson and Kyle Tostenson plans to attend Oklahoma State University to study animal science-animal biotechnology and become a bovine embryologist and perform embryo transplants and artificial insemination of cattle.
Tostenson joined 4-H in the sixth grade which fostered her interest in the cattle industry. She joined the Kittitas County and Washington Cattle Women’s Association as well as the Washington Cattlemen’s Association.
She is currently the president-elect of the Washington Cattle Women’s Association and plans on staying active with the organization while attending college.
Tostenson played basketball her sophomore year of high school at Kittitas but due to injuries her junior year, she attended games as the team manager. She was the ASB executive treasurer for the 2020-2021 school year.
During her senior year Tostenson, joined Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and began competing nationally in Job Interview Skills and took 5th place. She recently competed in the Star Event Competition called Chapter in Review where she and her FCCLA partner earned gold. The two have since qualified and competed at the virtual national competition in Chapter in Review Display and are awaiting the results.
Since 2004, the Swauk-Teanaway Grange has awarded over $45,000 to graduating seniors from Kittitas County high schools. For more information about this scholarship or to find out more about membership to the grange, contact Lynn Ahlers at issygreeneyes@gmail.com or check the Grange website at: https://swaukteanawaygrange.com