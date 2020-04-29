Switftwater Learning Center is being recognized by the State Board of Education, the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee (EOGOAC), and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction for Closing Gaps, according to a news release from the school.
Schools with this award serve all students equitably and improve outcomes for all students.
The students from Swiftwater Learning Center learned of the honor in a surprise announcement at the Cle Elum-Roslyn School Board meeting on Monday.
Principal Sarah Houseberg said that this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication that Jared Bronkema, Michele Montgomery, and the Swiftwater students have put forward and “their work deserves recognition and celebration.”
“Closing the achievement gap requires teaching the whole student and that is exactly what Mr. Bonkema and Mrs. Montgomery specialize in,” Houseberg said. “They created a program that individualizes every students’ educational experience. They took the time to form genuine relationships and listened to the needs of their students. From there, they worked side by side with each student to help them reach their goals. Through compassion and tough love, Mr. Bronkema and Mrs. Montgomery have been able to help students overcome obstacles and find success.”
Houseberg said, “Swiftwater Learning Center is proud of our past and excited for our future. This award signifies perseverance and growth of our staff and students. As we head into the future, this recognition will serve as a reminder of what our school is capable of. It is a constant reminder that hard work pays off.”
Swiftwater Learning Center offers a unique learning approach built on staff developing close relationships with both students and families. As enrollment continues to climb, the staff continue to look for internships and other opportunities for the students to learn through experiential, hands on learning.
When speaking about the award, Superintendent Michelle Kuss-Cybula said, “Often it’s the small wins that we fail to celebrate. Our Swiftwater community is a small but mighty group of students and staff who understand the power of focused perseverance. We are extremely honored to celebrate their success.”