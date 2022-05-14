Students were given a lesson in activism during the first Central Washington University Day of Action, Thursday.
The day consisted of many events, such as a 4 p.m. Unity March from CWU, down Main Street, to Unity Park and the Rotary Pavilion. Once there, they started a block party bringing in organizations from the community and CWU. Other events from earlier in the day included workshops, letter writing, sign making, and roundtable discussions.
“There is so much going on in the world and this community and to the students. They need to figure out how to get involved and find their passion because a lot of this can make you feel hopeless,” said law and justice professor Teresa Divine.
Divine created the Day of Action, with the goal of not just inspiring activists, but uniting community and university programs. Divine was able to create the event with free time through a fellowship program with CWU Provost Michelle DenBeste. This fellowship allowed Divine time to work on a project of her choice.
Divine has a history of activism and wanted to bring it to CWU. The Day of Action and the Unity March didn’t focus on any single message, instead of being a mix of things students wanted to support such as abortion rights, Black Lives Matter and immigration reform, to name a few.
When brainstorming ideas for the event, Divine and other organizers such as Janette Chien and Katrina Whitney (director and assistant director for the CWU Diversity and Equity Center) and Becca Sealey (Coordinator of Student Leadership and Community Engagement), a block party didn’t seem possible. Luckily, a group of students disagreed.
“For us it just seemed like more to do, but they (students) turned it into what they wanted,” Divine said.
Business students, Jaeda Nelson, Jaden Barrie, Ulises Neponoceno and Kyle Brown were assigned a capstone project for one of their classes, which they needed to complete to graduate. Nelson said the group decided they would complete their capstone by organizing the Day of Action Block Party.
“A lot of the time when it comes to activism, social justice and community wellness initiatives, these groups are leading it in isolation,” Nelson said. “Whether it is clubs, organizations, maybe even businesses that want to get involved but don’t know how. It is often just them by themselves rather than this shared activism, this collective effort.”
To encourage these groups to work together, the block party was organized to have them share tables with organizations they may not have worked with in the past, so they can learn about each other and network their services.
The block party had music provided by 88.1 The Burg and ‘Black Grenade” as well as food from El Loco Food Truck.
“The event was wonderful! There was such loving and fun energy. I look forward to seeing what it turns into for years to come,” Nelson said. “I’m happy the team and I was able to (hopefully) start a new legacy in Ellensburg and offer an opportunity to increase shared activism, empowerment, and belonging.”