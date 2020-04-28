With the school closures resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, teachers and administrators have had to find creative solutions to keep their students engaged, even when it comes to what would normally be hands-on science.
April normally marks the culmination of the annual salmon in the classroom program, where hundreds of students from grade three through five release salmon fry that they have raised from eggs at their schools. The program, sponsored by Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group, has been running for approximately a decade. The process begins around Christmas break, with students learning about salmon lifecycle and stream ecology while they watch the eggs grow into tiny salmon.
The suspension of classes in March changed the normal trajectory of the program, however. Mid-Columbia Education Coordinator Emily Smith said her organization works closely with teachers at the schools that host the program to ensure they are able to conduct the majority of the lessons with minimal assistance, and taking this approach ease the adjustments necessary in light of the closures.
“It was really fortunate and lucky that a lot of the teachers stepped up and took the tools we’ve given them over the years to kind of carry this out on their own,” she said.
After students were sent home, Smith said a combination of teachers, custodians and other administration pitched in to keep the salmon fry alive until it was time to release them. She said the schools committed to keeping the feeding program going for as long as possible, with some teachers finding creative methods to engage the students from home. One teacher filmed sections of a stream and had their students view them. The students then provided an argumentative reason for why they felt like one of the habitats was optimal for the salmon. The teacher then used those arguments to choose the site where the salmon were eventually released.
“We’re so thankful for the community and teachers who have rallied together to keep it going and not just put the salmon in the river,” she said.
Fortunately for the students, Smith said they were able to learn about important topics such as ocean acidification, watershed ecology and the salmon lifecycle in a classroom setting before the closures took effect.
“We were just getting to the fun part of dissections and habitat when we got the closures,” she said. “We only got to do one dissection in the school. I actually filmed a dissection in my yard, and we are working on a video to send out to all the students.”
With all the adjustments both teachers, students and their parents had to make considering the closures, Smith said the importance of keeping the kids involved in the project gained a clear importance during such a stressful time.
“I think hanging onto a sense of normalcy is what a lot of us were looking for, and I think the salmon were that for a lot of classrooms,” she said. “It is a staple for a lot of fifth-grade years. We did not want to cut the students out of it, because (the salmon) were their responsibility when school started. Even though they are not in the classroom, I think they still feel a sense of responsibility to their salmon.”
VIRTUAL ENGAGEMENT
Discovery Lab Project Support Specialist Megan Rivard spent her days after the closure tending to the salmon and producing short videos of the salmon and their progress for the students, asking them questions similar to ones that would normally be asked in the classroom. When it became apparent that the rest of the academic year would be moved online, she said it became clear that she would have to find more ways to help the students retain their ownership of the program.
“They care a lot about making sure where the salmon are going is a safe place for them,” she said. “That they’re going to be healthy and survive.”
When it came time to release the salmon, Rivard decided to engage the students by livestreaming the event through social media. She picked a spot along the Yakima River near the Melvin R. Sampson Coho hatchery west of Ellensburg.
“It was technically challenging,” she said. “It was difficult and required the help of the Yakama Nation Fisheries folks to provide us with Wi-Fi access there, but it was a good event and we had the kids watching live via YouTube.”
Although they could not be physically present for the release, Rivard said students in the program still held strong attachments to the fish. She said many even went as far as writing goodbye letters to the creatures they had worked to help raise. Although it was difficult for many of the students not to be able to say goodbye in person, Rivard said being able to have them there virtually was an acceptable compromise given the current state of events.
“They appreciated being able to do that in real time,” she said. “As much as we could, we tried to re-create and hold almost the sacredness of this salmon release for our students, but it just wasn’t the same.”