While remote education is in process, teachers are able to connect with nearly all of their students through online interactions, but for teachers at Mount Stuart Elementary School, this just wasn’t enough.
All three fifth-grade teachers at Mount Stuart, some fourth-grade teachers and everyone else who works with fifth-graders drove their personal vehicles across town Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to wave to students from a safe distance.
“We each took our own cars, and the kids came out and waved,” fifth-grade teacher Cynthia Hilburn said. “It was really great.”
Teachers sent notices to parents in advance telling them about this parade but asked them to keep it a surprise for the kids. Parents would bring their kids outside as the parade of about 13 vehicles drove by.
Jamie Hurter, fifth-grade teacher who helped organize the parade, said the idea came to teachers after the Mount Stuart teachers’ first online meeting with their students. They talked with each other about how much they missed seeing their kids.
“We wanted to do it for the fifth-grade specifically right now because it is their last year in elementary school, and they are going to miss out on a lot of the celebrations at the end of the year that we usually do for them,” Hurter said.
The teachers spent a couple hours Wednesday driving across town to wave to all their students. Thursday and Friday, they spent hours driving to students in remote locations, sometimes driving miles to see just one.
“It was great,” Hurter said. “Some of our students, we saw them by their house, then they would walk a block to see us again (on their way back) because they wanted to wave again. It was great to make those connections with the kids in person. They just needed to see that we missed them and that we cared enough to come by and see them. I think any teacher would feel that way and want to see their kids.”
Hilburn said some of the families they drove past had tears in their eyes, and everyone was waving. She and Hurter said families of students were not the only ones excited by this. Many members of the community waved from their front yards as the teachers drove past.
“Every child and grown up needed this,” Hilburn said.