Tensions between city and school district over safety issues at Ida Nason-Aronica Elementary continue By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Dec 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tensions between the City of Ellensburg and the Ellensburg School District over safety and emergency vehicle access concerns at Ida Nason-Aronica Elementary School escalate. Jack Belcher/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Safety and emergency vehicle access concerns at Ida Nason-Aronica Elementary School and the surrounding neighborhoods has escalated to the point that city staff issued a cease and desist order intended to create a deadline for accountability for Ellensburg School District.Mayor Bruce Tabb read from a prepared statement at Monday night’s city council meeting, which is the final meeting of 2021, saying “the parking and student pick-up area at (Ida Nason-Aronica Elementary) is unacceptable.”“The long and short of it is, the lack of parking or space for parents to pick up their kids when school is out is a danger. We ironed out similar issues with Mt. Stuart Elementary, the challenge with Ida-Nason is that there is not sufficient space in the parking lot for the vehicles. As a result, the parents that are picking their kids up are lining the right side of Cora Street, and that creates the issue,” Tabb said. The mayor and city manager met with the superintendent and school board president on Wednesday afternoon to further discuss safety options and the line of cars picking up students after school.“We need to have something in place moving forward or the cease and desist kicks in,” Tabb said. “My sense is, we can negotiate, but what we want is to provide the safety for the students and families in place.”The backup of vehicles created significant safety concerns. Vehicles and buses have used the center non-travel area of Cora Street to pass the queue on a regular basis. Vehicles in the queue pulled out to make U-turns when children walk from school and find their parent’s vehicle stuck in line.Cora Street was extended to reach Ida Nason-Aronica during the building’s construction. It now cuts across the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail. Stop signs have been put up to slow foot traffic on the trail, not the cars.“The district and administrative staff have worked diligently to problem solve solutions regarding the reduction of cars that queue on Cora Street. Since the opening of Ida Nason-Aronica to the Lincoln staff and students on Oct. 25, the time of the pickup process in the afternoon has greatly decreased,” Superintendent Jinger Haberer said. “On most days parents are in and out of the parking lot to pick up their students within about 12-to-15 minutes daily. We have several staff members directing traffic and crossing guards stationed at the cross walks both in the morning and afternoon.”Having two elementary schools less than a half mile from each other with accessibility to just one street has created major traffic problems for the school district, city and the residents of the nearby neighborhoods.According to the prepared statement, city staff continued monitoring Cora Street since the opening of Ida Nason-Aronica on Oct. 25 and documented the queue of vehicles on Cora Street to last 30 to 35 minutes and was up to 45 vehicles long.“There is an increased risk to the community and first responders during emergency responses to the area due to the difficulty and hazards of responding in congested traffic within a school zone,” Capt. Joe Delvo with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue said in a Nov. 8 report.Delvo’s report required a reduction in daily traffic congestion on North Cora Street and that fire lanes on school property remain clear, as they have often been blocked by the traffic. The city’s concerns, Tabb said in the statement, were shared with ESD on multiple occasions, including a detailed email from the city manager to Superintendent Haberer on Oct. 15, which included specific requirements for the Temporary Certificate of Occupancy for Ida Nason-Aronica, requiring reconfiguration of the system if the pick-up/drop-off system was not working as designed.The school district has outlined several directives to further problem-solve concerns regarding drop off and pick up at Ida Nason Aronica Elementary School, Haberer said.“Our staff and the district construction and design team will be working through the winter break to have a game plan before the first of the year, which will include submission of plans for a parking lot on the Ida Nason Aronica property, as directed by the city,” she said.“We will be meeting with the Lincoln Parent Council on Jan. 5 to brainstorm other potential solutions to achieve the directive from the City of no queuing of cars on Cora street. These solutions could include options like a walking school bus or park and walk processes. I am optimistic that working together we will identify further ways of removing traffic from Cora.”The issues with ESD’s project include:• City Design Standards specifically call for no queuing of cars across sidewalks and onto city streets.• The International Fire Code has specific requirements for needed Emergency Access.• Mt. Stuart Elementary School opened in September and the first two weeks of school resulted in a significant backup, or queuing, of vehicles on Cora Street. Ida Nason-Aronica has specific complexities and unique challenges. It was built on a dead-end street with only half-street improvements and crossed a State Parks trail that must be addressed.In other action, the city council:• Approved a motion to extend the permits for temporary outdoor dining venues called Streateries until June 30, 2022, or until the adoption of permanent regulations, whichever occurs first.• Approved a resolution approving the allocation of 2022 Lodging Tax Funds in the amount of $45,842.75. Kittitas Valley Event Center Patriot Night ($20,697), Jazz in the Valley ($8,545), and Gallery One Visual Arts Center ($16,600)• Approved a motion to sell the Whitfield Triangle Parcel on North Alder Street and designate funds to the parks and rec. department. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesGarey Williams was a great musician, but better manRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesBlonde Dog 509 Clothing Co. brings recycled materials back to life in earrings and specialty clothingSuspect arrested for numerous burglariesDec. 16 blotter: Returned with puppy and a shotgunDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsCommunity efforts make annual Christmas Basket event a successPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg boys stay unbeaten at homeSheriff's Office retains presence at Elk Meadows after bridge is destroyedEDA Shop Local program brings Christmas cheer to merchants and shoppers alike Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter