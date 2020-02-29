A proposal to enact a 1/10th’s mental health tax in Kittitas County has been put on an indefinite hold until more stakeholders can share their views on the matter.
On Feb. 18, the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to table the proposal, and in doing so put on hold a planned public comment session scheduled for March 3. The proposal was initially presented to the board by a group of community members spearheaded by the Kittitas County Health Network on Feb. 5.
The proposal calls for a 1/10th’s of 1% sales and use tax, which is congruent with a law passed by the state in 2005 allowing counties to do so. If approved, the tax would amount to .10 of every $100 purchase within the county and would not include property taxes. All funds from the tax would be specifically designated towards mental health, substance abuse treatment and court treatment programs.
According to a press release on the subject, Kittitas County benefits from approximately $1,000,000 of sales taxes per year, the majority coming from Central Washington University students, travelers and those who own second homes and recreate within the county. The release also said that Kittitas County is designated as a Health Professional Shortage area, meaning that the number of health care providers are disproportionate to the county’s population size. A study conducted by Community Health Assessment showed that the county has one mental health care provider for every 710 residents, compared to the state average of one per every 360.
PATH FORWARD
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief and Kittitas County Health Network member Rich Elliott said the board offered to hold a study session on Mar. 3, inviting the behavioral health task force, which works within the KCHN to provide a progress report based on the board’s concern of getting message of the proposal out to the public and various stakeholders. A component of satisfying those concerns involved gathering letters of support and demonstrating that the task force had talked to constituents about the proposal.
“We didn’t feel like we were going to be done with the list they had given us,” he said. “We’ve now scheduled that study session for Mar. 30, whereby we will reconvene and discuss the issue with the commissioners.”
At the March 30 study session, Elliott said the commissioners may make the decision to move forward with the proposal and schedule a public hearing. In the meantime, he said approximately 45 people from multiple agencies are working feverishly behind the scenes to satisfy the concerns of the board prior to the study session.
“We believe by the end of March we’ll have substantially met those objectives,” he said. “From there, it’s their choice what they want to do.”
As they work to address the concerns of the board, Elliott said the KCHN is encouraging anyone who has an opinion on the proposal to contact their commissioner, regardless of if their opinion is for or against the matter. He said the organization is also working to identify stakeholder groups within the county.
“Anybody who is willing to have us come in and make a brief presentation,” he said. “Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs, all the school districts, council of governments,” he said. “All the different governing bodies, community groups, law enforcement agencies. We’re just brainstorming, coming up with any group that is potentially impacted by mental and behavioral health issues in the community and trying to get this information in front of them. Let them know what the timeline is and let them know how the process is going to work.”
Elliott said the organization is also in the process of reaching out to local businesses through groups such as the Ellensburg Downtown Association, and that the organization has received a letter of unanimous support from the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.
“We also want to make sure that we’re engaging local business owners and the local business community more directly, so that they understand what’s going on,” he said.
Although he doesn’t expect every stakeholder or group to be supportive of the proposal, Elliott said his hope is that by disseminating the information to as many of them as possible that they will relay a broad range of opinions to the board, prompting them to take action on the matter.
“We believe that we can do that by the end of March,” he said. “We were sure we couldn’t do this by next Tuesday.”
Prior to the Feb. 18 meeting, Elliott said the KCHN felt that they had gathered sufficient input and research on the proposal to make it viable at that time, but he said they also understand the concerns of the board, and that it is important to address those concerns in the coming month. In the meantime,
“We believe we have an issue that’s a priority to the community,” he said. “We believe that the commissioners are going to get feedback that is overwhelmingly in support, but that remains to be seen. From our perspective, hopefully it moves forward and gets a favorable outcome.”
BOARD’S PERSPECTIVE
Kittitas County Commissioner Cory Wright, who made the motion to table the proposal for the time being explained that the indefinite term had to be used because a timeline must be attached to the motion.
“I can’t just say to table it, but I didn’t want to necessarily limit myself at that point,” he said. “My concern, which was shared by Commissioner Osiadacz during that meeting was that there has not been enough outreach outside of a small group of individuals who have been working on this.”
Wright said that in his mind, there had not been a broad enough outreach effort across the county to help constituents understand what the proposal entails and what they can expect out of it if passed.
“It’s a county tax, and we should have a county understanding as to how the money will be used,” he said.
Along with wanting constituents to know the breadth of the problem, Wright said he also wants the KCHN to explain to them how the funds will be utilized if the proposal passes.
“I think that with something like mental health, it’s one of those issues where you can’t quite put your finger on it, but you know something’s wrong,” he said. “We talk in generalities about our children and about relationships and how things aren’t what they used to be, but we’re not having a community discussion about what the actual data is that’s highlighting these problems and how to solve them.”
Wright pointed out that options must be explored such as funding programs within the correctional system that aid convicts being released to receive mental health services, so they don’t end up back in the system.
“I also want to have an understanding as well within this community that just how at risk our senior population is, especially those that don’t have health insurance, and also our youth,” he said. “We’ve had one freshman this year commit suicide. We had two that have been expelled for terroristic threats. I think it points to a real issue at the schools that if we’re not fixing this issue proactively and essentially changing the sparkplugs on the engine, we’re going to be rebuilding this child and doing crisis intervention instead of trying to solve it at a much earlier stage.”
Wright explained that at the March 30 session, the board can either decide to schedule a public hearing and potentially vote as a board on the proposal, or they can also make a decision after the public hearing, once scheduled, to put the proposal on the ballot for a public vote.
“Once the hearing takes place we can look at those options,” he said. “Or we can table it further.”