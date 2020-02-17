When times get tough, local institutions look to the next step when it comes to issues such as mental health.
On Feb. 5, the Kittitas County Health Network and other community members presented a proposal in favor of a countywide 1/10ths of 1-percent mental health sales and use tax to the Kittitas Board of County Commissioners. Because the presentation was not during a public hearing, no vote was made, and the tax will be further privy to the voters’ decision at a public meeting scheduled at 6 p.m., March 3 in the Armory.
In 2005, the state enacted a law that allows counties to pass a 1/10’s of 1-percent sales tax on mental health. According to a news release on the matter, the funds generated from the tax are specifically designated for mental health, substance abuse treatment and to support court treatment programs. The sales tax, if passed, will add .10 to a $100 purchase, and will not involve property taxes. As the taxes mainly generate from sales, a chart in the news release shows that Kittitas County roughly benefits from approximately $1,000,000 worth of sales taxes per year. The release goes further to state that the majority of the funds are generated by Central Washington University students, along with those with second homes in the community along with travelers and visitors passing through the county.
According to the release, Kittitas County is in an established Health Professional Shortage Area, which means that the ration between the number of healthcare providers and community population size is disproportionate. According to a study done by the Community Health Assessment, there is one primary care physician for every 1,570 residents in the county, as well as one mental health care provider for every 710 residents. This compares to the state average of one per 1,190 and 360, respectively.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott explained that the efforts to improve mental health and behavioral health services within the county has been building in waves over the last few decades.
Elliott specified that that if approved, the county funding cannot supplant any existing funding for other programs, and that new programs must be added or expanded on if voters approve the measure. He said the intent with that is that local communities know how to address the needs, understanding there is a need for such services in the area.
“That’s been in place for close to 15 years,” Elliott said. “In that timeframe, 24 of the 39 counties (in the state) have passed it, including a significant number of Eastern Washington counties, the latest of which was Yakima in October (2019).”
In reaching out to the counties that have enacted the sales tax, Elliott said they have achieved significant success in investing the funding back in their communities for programs.
“When I say success, I mean good outcomes,” he said. “Good outcomes translates to lower downstream costs for emergency services and incarceration, and improved quality of life for people. People suffering from mental health issues or behavioral health issues get better, or at least most of them can.”
MENTAL HEALTH CALLS
Approximately three years ago, Elliott said KVFR noticed an uptick in mental health calls, but he also pointed out that his department only gets called for a relatively small percentage of those types of calls.
“They tend to be the types of ones where people are actively hurting themselves or might have hurt somebody else,” he said. “We’ve been tracking this now for the better part of five years with what the trends look like, and they don’t look good.”
Elliott said at this point, KVFR responds to a mental or behavioral health call every day.
“That’s taking 9 percent of our call volume right now,” he said.
Those calls translate yearly to almost 400 a year. Elliott said that number is only a drop in the bucket, compared to the rest of the law enforcement calls within the county.
“The community health workers, the families, representatives from Kittitas County,” he said. “Hospitals, school districts, other law enforcement agencies, dispatch. We met for about two years identifying needs and coming up with strategies that we could do better so that the resources went further.”
Elliott explained that the goal is to be proactive, in that the demographics in risk can be reached before they find themselves in trouble, whether it be regarding their personal or even legal health and stability.
“What we ended up coming up with was that we are making improvements with networking and getting people referred into services,” he said. “The problem is some of the services just aren’t available, or they aren’t available to the right demographics.”
If approved, Elliott said the tax funds will be controlled by the board of county commissioners. He said they are already working on solutions for potential directions for the funds if the tax is passed.
“We’ll have to come up with a process to help the commissioners figure out what programs make the most sense,” he said. “We’ve given them preliminary suggestions as to where to put the initial money. The corrections facility is very clearly a place where if you invest money, you will likely save more than that downstream by people not coming back.”
Looking ahead, Elliott said the funds, if approved, need to be extended towards multiple areas within the community. In his eyes, that extends to entities such as the hospital, as well as local school districts.
“We’re looking at providing some lower-priced assistance to them,” he said. “So that their services can be focused on the things they are actually needed for. We’re talking about trying to help out with the schools and getting resources for parents so that kids with these issues are not so disruptive and they can work through these issues. They can graduate school and go on and do things that are what they want to do rather than get caught up in the system of going to prison or in and out of mental health care.”