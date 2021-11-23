Thanksgiving meal opportunities available in Upper, Lower Counties By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Nov 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Volunteers serve diners at the annual Thanksgiving dinner at Putnam Centennial Center in Cle Elum in 2019. Meals are available for seniors at the Cle Elum Eagles on Wednesday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Attendees of the annual Thanksgiving dinner at Putnam Centennial Center in Cle Elum enjoy their meal in 2019. Meals are available for seniors at the Cle Elum Eagles on Wednesday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Volunteers serve diners at the annual Thanksgiving dinner at Putnam Centennial Center in Cle Elum in 2019. Meals are available for seniors at the Cle Elum Eagles on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Local nonprofits and businesses alike are working hard to spread festive cheer and community support for those in need as Thanksgiving fast approaches, kicking off the holiday season.Thanksgiving options are available in both Upper County and Kittitas this year, providing meals for those who need them. While the Upper County effort is geared toward seniors, the Kittitas meal is provided for anyone in need.UPPER COUNTY MEALS The Cle Elum Eagles will be providing a grab and go Thanksgiving meal to seniors enrolled in the senior nutrition program on Wednesday. The meals will be available for distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents interested in taking part must be over 60 and can fill out an application and be approved on the spot at the Eagles Aerie anytime leading up to, as well as on Wednesday.Cle Elum Eagles Social Room/Club Manager Racheal Windham said the meal will be the traditional Thanksgiving turkey and all the fixings. The meal is part of the senior meal program developed in conjunction with FISH Community Food Bank and held at the aerie five days a week.“We’ve done different things for Thanksgiving throughout the years,” Windham said of the event. “Before COVID, we did a buffet. It’s been a year in September since we started the senior nutrition meal service, and we’re doing the turkey dinner for them on Wednesday.”Windham said the turnout for the senior lunch program has been robust, with her aerie providing approximately 300 meals a week every Monday through Friday to seniors enrolled in the program.“We had no idea what the turnout would be in the beginning,” she said of the program. “When we had to close for the pandemic and could only do takeout, that kind of helped us keep going.”Windham said Wednesday’s holiday feast will involve between 60 to 80 meals, and they are available to any Kittitas County resident over 60, regardless of income. She said the intake form needed to join the program is quick to fill out and emphasized that those interested in receiving a meal on Wednesday can fill it out that day prior to picking up a meal. “The goal is to provide seniors with 33% of their daily nutritional intake,” she said.Windham said the effort to produce and distribute the meals take an immense amount of work, and said the aerie is always looking for volunteers to help with the program.“I give our kitchen a lot of credit with what they do for this and everything else,” she said. “It’s kind of tough because we’re short-staffed like everybody else and always looking for help.”Despite the logistical challenges, Windham said the efforts are always worth it, especially during the holidays. She said the efforts are made possible through the partnership with FISH.“I think it’s a great thing,” she said. “We have a lot of volunteers that really take pride in what they do. They love helping out and see the same faces every day, along with new people. It’s really a good program.”KITTITAS EFFORTSA local business is working hard to help provide for those in need, providing a meal for all who need one in their community.“The Kittitas community steps up again,” a social media post on the event said. “After the loss of our local food pantry, the Time Out Saloon decided they wanted to do something to help out. They will be hosting an all-ages Thanksgiving feast at no cost on Thanksgiving Day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.”The post said that donations to help support the meal are greatly appreciated, and that a canned food drive will be held at the saloon starting on Thanksgiving to help the annual Christmas Basket event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 