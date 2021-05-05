The Yakima River runs lazily nearby, sparking in the spring sun, near a row tipis that gives it a western feel.
Work crews are busy upgrading campsites, painting barbecue pits and fire rings along the river. The 120-unit, 15-acre Ellensburg KOA Journey RV Park is under new ownership, but has already seen record sales in April, new owner Jason Anderson said.
“We plan to renovate a lot more, but we’re already into our busy season. So, some of the bigger plans will have to wait until the fall. We’ll be redoing the roads and replacing some outdated or broken items,” said Anderson, who also owns RV Parks in Texas. “It’s a family business and we have plans to improve and bring things up to standard.
“We’ve been in the RV Park business since 2005. This is the first one out of the state of Texas.”
With local summer activities like Jazz in the Valley or walking the Palouse to Cascade Trail or visiting nearby Roslyn or the Gorge Amphitheatre, the RV park is centrally located with a number of features, including a community area where Anderson plans to host live music on weekends.
“We have a community area and we plan to have local artists on weekends,” he said. “We’ll have solo artists or something like that where they can come and play music.”
The camping facilities feature RV sites, along with tent sites and deluxe cabins. The tipis are anything but the dwellings the nomadic indigenous people of the area used to have. They have a queen-sized bed, along with flat screen television and microwave and high speed internet.
Other campground amenities include 50 max amp, 40-foot max length, cable television, propane and a snack bar and store for needed supplies and gifts, Anderson said. There is also bike and go-cart rentals. The public swimming pool is open from Memorial Weekend to Labor Day Weekend.
Changes and improvements are on the way, but the one thing that is hard to beat is the view of the Cascade Mountain Range and the sound of the Yakima River running side-by-side with all the conveniences of home.