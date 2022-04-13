There might be snow on the arena floor right now, but rodeo fans have a little something to look forward to with the 14th annual Daily Record Bares and Broncs rapidly approaching on May 13-14.
Promotor Daniel Beard with Summit Pro Rodeo says the sky is the limit with the bucking event that is in its second year as a PRCA-sanctioned special event that started in 2008.
“My theme for this year is ‘No limits,’” Beard said. “We’re bringing music back after the show. There is no seating limit, so we can sell as many tickets as we can.
“This year feels normal. It’s like full bore ahead. Everything you can do, go ahead and do.”
For a premier event that went through postponement, cancellation, limited seating, “Everything you can do, go ahead and do,” is music to an organizer’s ears.
Lucky No. 13 last year turned into a Bares and Broncs for the ages with a who’s who of cowboy talent in the house, including the best 40 bronc riders and the 36 best bareback riders in the world riding for a paycheck in Ellensburg.
It’s a little early for a day sheet, but Beard, whose grandfather Frank was a legendary stock contractor and Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame inductee, believes the same type of cowboy talent will make its way into town in May.
“We became part of the PRCA and Xtreme Broncs Tour, as well as the Columbia River Circuit. We added another tour — the Cinch Tour — this year,” Beard said. “The cowboy entries aren’t until end of April, but I expect we’ll see the best.
“I think we’re the biggest show on the PRCA that weekend, certainly one of the biggest in the country that weekend.”
Last year, the Daily Record Bares and Broncs featured one of the very best in two-time world all-around champion Stetson Wright in saddle broncs. Stetson Wright made his first ride back at the Ellensburg Rodeo in 2019 after a horrendous bull riding wreck.
He went onto become the first rough stock rider since Ty Murray to win a world all-around title. He is the third member of the family to win a gold buckle. His father won three times and his uncle Jake won a gold buckle as well.
The Wright family showed up in force as they do across the country. There were five from the Wright clan chasing top money — Jesse, Rusty, Ryder, Spencer and Stetson Wright.
Again, there isn’t a day sheet, but Ellensburg rodeo fans can expect to see the top cowboys in the business and that’s because the event also includes some of the best bucking stock around.
Summit Pro Rodeo will buck Kangaroo Lou, which Hillsdale, Wyoming, saddle bronc rider Brody Cress posted a 91-point ride on to win Round 9 at the National Finals Rodeo last year.
Regular stock contractors Summit Pro Rodeo, Flying 5 Rodeo Company, Big Bend Rodeo Company and Western Rodeo Company will be bringing the buck, along a new addition Bar-T Rodeo out of Utah.
“We added Bar-T to what we did last year, so we have another rodeo company coming in with a truck load of horses,” Beard said. “There’s some great horses, Kangaroo Lou won a round at the (NFR) finals last year.
“There will be the Summit NFR horses, Bar-T had four horses and a bull at the NFR last year. Flying 5 and Big Bend had five NFR horses last year. So, we’re planning on a big show with more NFR horses than we did last year.”
All ticket sales are on online at baresandbroncs.com. There will be a ticket booth onsite the day of the show, but reserved seating can be obtained through the website.
The musical talent behind the chutes each night will feature the Chukar Pluckers on Friday night and Ellensburg fan favorite Chuck Boom on Saturday.
Music is back, seating can run to capacity with no limits, NFR horses going to hold up their end, and the best cowboys in the world coming in to meet the challenge – the 14th annual Daily Record Bares and Broncs has all the ingredients of a barn buster.