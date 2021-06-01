Traditionally, movies are best watch in theaters, in a group of film fans enjoying the creative mind of the filmmaker, cast and crew as the storyline unfolds on the big screen.
But that won’t be the case this year with the 16th annual Ellensburg Film Festival, which opens online Tuesday and runs through June 30, at least at the start. The 2021 festival will be a hybrid event with online ticketed screenings and, if COVID-19 safety regulations change later on, a live encore screening in late fall is certainly within reason Festival Director Keith Alholm said.
“The festival received 248 film submissions across seven submission categories and I watched every one of them,” Alholm said with a laugh. “We’re hoping for live screenings in October or November, but we’ll open with the virtual part throughout June.”
This year, story was king, according to Alholm. Strong characterization with good arcs caught the judges attention with acting being a close second. Overall, dark themes were the tone of several films, evidently influenced by the pandemic and civil unrest around the world.
“We’ll go with virtual event because it’s a safer option, kicking off the festival on Tuesday with a film called ‘Connect/Disconnect.’ The rest of the films are scheduled to be released on every Thursday for the first three weeks.
“There will be a block of films available on the third, the 10th and the 17th.”
The original concept for the festival was to feature local and Pacific Northwest filmmakers, but it eventually evolved to include films from around the world, including places like Spain and Poland. But the 2021 version returns to its roots, heavily emphasizing films produced in the Pacific Northwest with four features, and four short films selected for screening.
“It made judging challenging, but fun and entertaining process,” Alholm said. “The overall cinematic quality of submissions was very high.”
It will open with two features; “Connect/Disconnect,” a film produced by Sehome High School students in Bellingham, and “Maxie”, a film made in Eugene, Ore. The festival is screening 31 films in all, six feature films and 25 short films, creating new judging categories open to regional filmmakers.
The Best Pacific Northwest Film Short and Best Pacific Northwest Film Feature categories were added to put the focus of the festival back on Northwest Filmmakers.
The virtual festival is hosted on Eventive and can be viewed on macOS 10.12+ or Windows 7+, iOS and Android devices, as well as Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV using their dedicated app.
Tickets and passes must be purchased on a computer. Users can use Chromecast to mirror their phone or computer to their TV.