The deck itself is impressive, looking down over the bandstand, giving a bird’s eye view of the musical acts down below playing at the summer concert series on the patio behind the local pizzeria.

But the 900 square foot, rooftop lounge at Cornerstone Pie promises so much more, owner Mark Holloway said.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com