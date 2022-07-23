...HEAT WAVE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE FORECAST NEXT WEEK...
A building ridge of high pressure over the region will begin to
warm temperatures across the forecast area early next week. The
ridge will reach its peak strength midweek and then stretch into
the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees
hotter than normal beginning Wednesday with highs around the
Columbia Basin of 105 to 110 degrees and 90 to 100 in the
mountains. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be
warmer then normal during this stretch.
Now is a good time to make sure you have a way to deal with the
heat. Make sure fans or air conditioning systems are operating
properly. Routinely check on the elderly and others susceptible
to heat. Plan outdoor activities or working outdoors for early in
the day to avoid heat exhaustion.
Cornerstone Pie owner Mark Holloway shows off his new rooftop deck seating. The 900 square foot lounge and deck is expected to be open by Labor Day Weekend.
The deck itself is impressive, looking down over the bandstand, giving a bird’s eye view of the musical acts down below playing at the summer concert series on the patio behind the local pizzeria.
But the 900 square foot, rooftop lounge at Cornerstone Pie promises so much more, owner Mark Holloway said.
“We were hoping to have it ready for (Ellensburg Music Festival) weekend, but it’s looking more like Labor Day Weekend for the rodeo,” Holloway said. “It’s going to be a lounge with the outdoor patio deck.
“We’ll have six beers on tap with bottle beers and wines available. It won’t be as extensive, but it’s also going to have its own menu, so there will be food available.”
Where it is a nice venue to catch the summer music acts playing down below, the upper lounge will be a year-round drinking and dining establishment.
The enclosed room gives a nice view of the city. It’s protected from the wind and the weather in the fall and winter months. And of course, the deck is a nice place grab some sun, enjoy a beer and a pizza.
“It expands the patio area and gives people different options. The view from up there is wonderful,” Holloway said. “On the nice weather days, it’s just a nice little spot. But it also protected from the wind.
“I have a really nice bar station I’ve ordered and we’re still waiting. It should be a nice alternative to the dining room and patio.”
The concert series is still in full swing with fan favorites like Rusty Cage (July 22), Alison Banchero (July 29), Bruce Marshall Band (Aug. 12) and Mel Peterson (Aug. 19) and others on the entertainment slate.
All good things go to those who wait and the rooftop is expected to be for its grand opening on Sept. 2. The expanded room with views of the city, will make it all worth it.