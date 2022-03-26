CLE ELUM — What started as an over-the-top way to help her kids to celebrate birthdays turned into a business that made its way to the semifinals of the 2022 Enterprise Challenge.
The Art Box, LLC in Cle Elum specializes in event planning, balloons, party supply rental, custom orders for crafts and activities.
Owner Crystal Fassnacht has been in business a little over a year and is starting to make a name for herself with the success of her business plan presentation in the Enterprise Challenge, taking a word-of-mouth business to the next level.
The Art Box, LLC provided the balloon displays for the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce 114th Annual Award Gala at Suncadia earlier in the month.
“It’s something I like to do. Since I have kids, their birthdays were usually over the top because of my hobby,” said Fassnacht, who is in the process of having a website developed to help her meet the challenges of an expanding business.
“I can turn their birthdays into something pretty special. My ultimate goal is to have my own space in town. Whether they want me to host and plan a party or just rent the space with my equipment and supplies and hire me to plan, I can provide a service no one else in town is doing right now.”
If her seven-year-old’s Harry Potter-themed birthday party is any indicator, The Art Box, LLC has potential to bring to life any magical celebration, from birthdays to wedding anniversaries and baby showers to graduations to whatever the cause.
The Art Box, LLC does themed celebrations and provides balloons, tables, decorations to make every event a custom occasion, including party games for children.
“The chamber gala is the biggest event I’ve been a part of, but I didn’t do as much as I’ve done with other private events,” Fassnacht said. “I’m really detail oriented. I love helping people celebrate special events in their lives.
“The feeling you get when people say, ‘Oh my gosh, this party is amazing,’ is what makes it all worth it.”