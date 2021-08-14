When students step outside the classroom on the last day of school in June they leave behind the desks and educational paraphernalia, but they may be stepping into an even larger learning environment.
Ellensburg elementary schools have a summer program that teaches young kids about the world around them, the science behind it and how everything fits together.
According to program coordinator Shannon Selzler, the local community has pitched in to make it a great experience for the kids.
“It just has literately taken a village to put this entire thing together, and I just am so appreciative and I just love how this community comes together for kids,” she said.
There are about 150 elementary students in the program, which is taught by approximately 17 teachers or paraprofessionals. Summer programs were also offered for Morgan Middle School and Ellensburg High School. The elementary program began on July 26 with it ending around mid-August.
Registration for the summer program takes place near the end of the regular school year, and many of the students were recommended to join by their teachers, who thought the kids would enjoy and take advantage of the extra learning experience.
Resources, funding and time have all been donated by the people of Ellensburg for this program, which focuses on outdoor learning and relating classroom problems to the real world. An example given by Selzler is the garden at Valley View Elementary School.
Over the last year the garden hasn’t been tended to because everyone was busy during the pandemic. Elementary students in the this summer program have worked to restore the garden, using tools donated by parents in the community.
Students often wonder why they are being taught certain things, and in this program they are shown how it can relate to the real world. The study of plants is a large focus of the summer program, and the science behind it is a gateway to the study of many other school subjects.
“It’s a part of their world, whether they are going to go into a field that deals with plants or not, their clothes come from plants, the flavoring in their toothpaste comes from plants, the materials in their daily life, their paper. It just exposes the children to how this is all interwoven together and how it’s a part of their life, their world,” Selzler said.
While these young scientists are learning about their world, they are also learning about other subjects they are being taught in school such as math, writing and reading. To study science, it’s important to know how to read about scientific studies, as well as write your own math problems prior to solving them.
The kids are so excited to learn about the world around them that they are passionate when it comes to writing their findings in their journals. They are writing pages about something they are interested in, and the words come out much easier because of it. It is no longer a hypothetical story they have to create because they were told to, they are writing about something they are a part of.
“One of the most beautiful things about this whole entire summer school program is watching these kids discover their world and being wrapped up in the magic,” Selzler said. “When they watch a butterfly hatch, when they discover what a new baby plant looks like or when they’re out their and they see that the bees are pollinating. They get so excited and I think we as adults have lost that magic and don’t remember what that was like to be a kid and have that time to do it.”